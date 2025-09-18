Victoria Beckham defends 'very traditional' approach to raising children amid family rift rumors

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Victoria Beckham is a much more traditional mom than people would expect.

"We like to spend time all together," the former Spice Girls star told Elle for its October issue. "We’re a very traditional family, much more than I think people would realize."

Beckham, who has been married to retired soccer star David Beckham since 1999, elaborated that she always tried to keep their kids to a 6 p.m. family dinnertime when they were growing up, which sometimes meant she had to return to her office afterward.

"I’ve always tried to be the best mom and wife that I can be," she told Elle.

She also said when her children would attend London fashion shows for her eponymous clothing line, and she liked them to see her do something she loves.

"That’s what we do. We all support each other. We always show up for each other," she said, adding, "After my last show, I remember so vividly the kids and David coming backstage. I had just come off of my exit. And the looks on their faces when they approached me—it was a real pinch-me moment, because I saw how proud they were."

She continued, "It’s healthy that the children know Daddy goes to work, and Mommy goes to work. Working makes me the best version of me."

In an interview with Nicole Kidman last year for Vogue Australia, Beckham talked about how proud she is of her family.

"It’s such an achievement," Beckham said at the time of celebrating 25 years of marriage with a family vacation to Corsica. "We came away with three of the children, Brooklyn is not here, he’s in New York with his wife. We had the best dinner last night. We woke up this morning and said, ‘We’re so proud of the kids, they’re such great, kind, sweet, humble, funny, hardworking young adults.’ Getting that balance is very difficult."

The 51-year-old said that she struggled to balance work and motherhood when her children were younger.

"We’ve never had an enormous amount of staff, if you like. We do have nannies and we do have our parents, who have been amazing. But you do feel like you’re juggling," she admitted. "You’re trying to be the best wife, the best mum, the best professional."

As parents with young children at the time, she revealed that having a social life just felt like "one thing too much."

"Being a wife, mum and fulfilling your dreams in regards to what your passions are, and what you love to do in regards to work, was enough," she added. "But then the kids get older and they flee the nest and have their own passions."

She considers this part of her and David's life their "next chapter."

"Even Harper, who is 13, has her friendship group, she loves to do her own thing, and we’re super, super close but it definitely feels like that next chapter of our lives together," she said.

The couple share four children together: Brooklyn, 26; Romeo, 23; Cruz, 20; and Harper, 14.

The Beckhams have denied rumored tensions between Victoria and David and Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz, despite appearing to miss Brooklyn’s vow renewal ceremony in August.

Brooklyn and Nicola were also absent from David’s 50th birthday celebrations in May.

"There are tensions between Brooklyn and Nicola and the family," a source told People. "The relationship is definitely not beyond repair. They love and are always there for him. They’re just hurt and disappointed that he’s now playing no part in family life."

In August 2022, Nicola quashed rumors of a family feud after social media users noted her decision to wear a Valentino gown at her wedding rather than a dress created by her fashion designer mother-in-law.

While speaking with Variety, Nicola addressed the speculation and explained why she chose a Valentino gown instead of a Victoria Beckham dress.

"I was going to [wear Victoria Beckham] and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress," Nicola recalled during a joint interview with Brooklyn.

"She didn't say, 'You can't wear it;' I didn't say I didn't want to wear it. That's where it started, and then they ran with that," she added of the media coverage that the rumors received.

"I’ve learned they’re always going to try to write stuff like that. They’re always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good," Brooklyn said at the time.

