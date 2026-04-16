Victoria Beckham breaks silence on family feud with son Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz

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Victoria Beckham has broken her silence regarding the ongoing Beckham family feud with her son Brooklyn, and his wife, Nicola Peltz.

In a new interview with The Wall Street Journal, the Spice Girl and fashion designer, 51, gave a brief update on her and husband David Beckham's current relationship with their eldest son months after the 27-year-old made scathing claims against his parents.

"I think that we've always — we love our children so much," Victoria told the outlet, without directly referencing Brooklyn. "We've always tried to be the best parents that we can be."

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"And you know, we've been in the public eye for more than 30 years right now, and all we've ever tried to do is protect our children and love our children," she added. "And you know, that's all I really want to say about it."

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Earlier this year, Brooklyn, who married Peltz in 2022, took to Instagram and shared a lengthy statement about his fractured relationship with his parents.

"I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private," Brooklyn wrote. "Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed. I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life."

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He alleged that his parents had been trying to sabotage his relationship with Peltz long before their wedding.

"My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn’t stopped," he wrote. "My mum canceled making Nicola’s dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress. Weeks before our big day, my parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name, which would have affected me, my wife, and our future children."

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Brooklyn said he has received "endless attacks" from his parents, both publicly and privately, before detailing the embarrassing moment his mom "hijacked" his first dance with Peltz at their wedding.

"My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song," he claimed. "In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life. We wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment."

Prior to his scathing claims, Brooklyn reportedly sent his parents a cease and desist letter, according to The Sun, demanding that his parents only contact him through attorneys. He also reportedly asked not to be tagged in social media posts.

The outlet reported that Victoria breached the legal letter by liking an Instagram post and that's why Brooklyn ultimately decided to block both of his parents on social media.

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"My mum and dad would never unfollow their son … Let's get the facts right. They woke up blocked … as did I," Cruz wrote on Instagram in December.

In addition to Brooklyn, 27, the former Spice Girls member and her husband are parents to sons Romeo, 23, and Cruz, 21, and daughter Harper, 14, all of whom Brooklyn has blocked on social media.