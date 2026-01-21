Cruz Beckham appears to send subtle dig with Spice Girls song about forgetting family 'roots' amid rift

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cruz Beckham has quietly entered the Beckham family drama chat.

On Wednesday, the 20-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham took to social media to send a seemingly subtle dig after his older brother, Brooklyn, made scathing claims about their parents.

Since Brooklyn's social media rant on Monday, Cruz has stayed active on Instagram while promoting his upcoming U.K. concert, but hasn't directly responded to his brother's claims. In a post shared to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Cruz thanked his fans for selling out his show and noted that he may be adding more dates. However, he accompanied the post with a popular Spice Girls song, "Who Do you Think You Are" — a song about how someone can lose themselves and get trapped in the glitz and glam of fame.

The lyrics read, "The race is on to get out of the bottom / The top is high so your roots are forgotten / Giving is good, as long you're getting / What's driving you is ambition I'm betting / Who do you think you are? / Who, some kind of superstar?"

While not directly calling out his brother, Cruz's song choice hints at where he might stand and where his loyalties lie.

That's not the only subtle message he's sent.

Cruz liked a parody skit poking fun at Brooklyn's claims that Victoria danced "inappropriately" on him during his wedding to Nicola Peltz in 2022.

In an Instagram post created by Olly Hume, the comedian acted as if he were the DJ at the Beckham-Peltz wedding.

"And now for the song requested by the mother of the groom for her first dance with her son," he said, followed by the 1996 R&B hit "Pony" by Ginuwine.

Hume then began to look visibly uncomfortable as the song played out.

"The fact Cruz has liked this," one user commented.

"Big shoutout to Cruz Beckham, who is laughing with us. What a sport!!" another wrote.

On Monday, Brooklyn, who married Peltz in 2022, took to Instagram and shared a lengthy statement about his fractured relationship with his parents.

"I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private," Brooklyn wrote. "Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed. I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life."

The 26-year-old alleged that his parents had been trying to sabotage his relationship with Peltz long before their wedding.

"My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn’t stopped," he wrote. "My mum canceled making Nicola’s dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress. Weeks before our big day, my parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name, which would have affected me, my wife, and our future children."

Brooklyn said he has received "endless attacks" from his parents, both publicly and privately, before detailing the embarrassing moment his mom "hijacked" his first dance with Peltz at their wedding.

"My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song," he claimed. "In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life. We wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment."

David Beckham broke his silence just hours after Brooklyn's online rant.

During an appearance on CNBC’s financial program "Squawk Box" on Tuesday, David got candid about the pros and cons of social media, before referencing his kids' "mistakes."

"I have always spoken about social media and the power of social media. For the good and for the bad," David said.

"The bad we’ve talked about with what kids can access these days, it can be dangerous," he continued. "But what I have found personally, especially with my kids as well, use it for the right reasons. I’ve been able to use my platform and my following for UNICEF. And it has been the biggest tool to make people aware of what’s going on around the world for children."

"And I have tried to do the same, I’ve tried to do the same with my children, to educate them," he said. "They make mistakes, but children are allowed to make mistakes. That is how they learn. That is what I try to teach my kids. You sometimes have to let them make those mistakes as well," he added.