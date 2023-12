Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The women of Hollywood are showing the world what its missing.

Mark Wahlberg's wife, Rhea, and former Spice Girl, Victoria Beckham, took to their social media accounts this year to share steamy photos of their famous husbands.

Here are a few celebrity wives who have showed off their husbands on Instagram.

Jessie James Decker

When Jessie James Decker released her cookbook, "Just Eat," she got a little help promoting it from her husband, Eric Decker. The country singer posted a photo of Eric cooking in the kitchen, wearing nothing but an apron, posing for the camera with his backside visible while holding the cookbook.

"To celebrate one week of "Just Eat" being out I know I promised we would do another cheeky Eric cookbook photo," she captioned the post. "So in honor here it is and Eric also made his chicken chili tonight and let me say, yum yum yum!!!"

Fans got a kick out of the sultry picture, with one commenting "Lol omg, well he cooked the buns perfect," and another one writing "Girrrrrrl you’re making us ladies drool over here."

The two have been together since 2011 after they met through mutual friends. They became engaged in April 2012 and tied the knot in June 2013. Since then, they have welcomed three children — Vivianne, Eric and Forrest — and have another son on the way.

Victoria Beckham

"Electrician came to fix the TV…..You’re welcome," Victoria Beckham captioned a recent photo of her husband, David Beckham, on her Instagram. In the photo, David can be seen trying to get his television to work, dressed only in his underwear.

Samsung wanted to make sure no customers were let down when its TVs arrived, writing in the comments, "*Disclaimer: Not all Frame TVs come with this electrician." Another fan wrote Victoria provided "A Christmas gift for the entire world" by sharing the photo.

Victoria posted yet another steamy video of her husband, this time of him working out in tight tiny blue shorts. She recorded David working out from the back, giving viewers a shot of his leg muscles.

"Morning work out with this Love Machine," she captioned the video. One user commented, "Victoria is single-handedly healing the sadness of this world via her insta posts. Doing the lord’s work."

The Beckhams have been together since 1997, getting married in March 1999. They have since welcomed four children — Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper. In a recent interview with Allure, Victoria said she "can't remember the last time [they] fought" but revealed something surprising about their relationship.

"I’m obsessed with brows — my husband has never seen me without my eyebrows," she told the outlet. "Makeup is my thing. Probably the only thing I was any good at in school was art."

Rhea Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg's wife, Rhea, showed the world why she's lucky to call herself Mrs. Wahlberg, when she shared a steamy photo of the actor relaxing in a tanning bed.

"Good Morning, and you’re welcome," Rhea captioned the photo of Wahlberg featuring him in his underwear, showcasing his muscular legs and fit physique as he lifts his head to pose for the photo.

The actor, who shares four children with Durham — Ella, Michael, Brendan and Grace — is known for having a strenuous workout routine. However, he told Fox News Digital in November he has to modify his routine as he gets older.

"I mean, look, I just, you know, get more and more injuries and not recovering the way I should," Wahlberg noted. "There's no reason why anybody, never mind somebody at 52 years old, needs to be training seven days a week and then doing two a days. You're just putting a pounding on your body and recovery, you know, God has given us the best possible gifts. One of them is sleep right to recover and to heal and also even cold water."

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez celebrated Father's Day by posting a thirst trap of her husband, Ben Affleck. The first photo in the carousel is a mirror selfie taken by a shirtless Affleck.

"Daddy Appreciation Post," she captioned the photo, while also wishing all fathers a happy Father's Day. The post also included photos of them cuddling and smiling at the camera, showing the world how happy they are.

The actor and singer got married in July 2022, 20 years after they first got together as a couple. They first got engaged in November 2002, before breaking up in 2004 and later getting back together in 2021.

"I don’t think we would have got back together if we thought that was where it was headed," Lopez told Rolling Stone in February 2022 about potentially breaking up again. "We feel like what we found again is so much more important, and how we protect that and how we live our lives —what to share, what not to share — is the balance that we have now, the benefit of experience and the wisdom that we gained over the years."

Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa is never one to shy away from posting photos of her husband, Mark Consuelos, specifically when he is shirtless. In an Instagram posted over the summer, Ripa shared a photo of Consuelos floating in a pool sans shirt.

"It’s that time of year again," Ripa captioned the photo, along with a squirting water emoji. The two got married in May 1996 after meeting on the set of "All My Children" and have since welcomed three children — Michael, Joaquin and Lola.

"It goes fast, I'm telling you," Ripa said on her podcast, "Let's Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa." "I think if you ask either one of us how long we've been married, we'll probably say something in between three and eight years because that seems like a reasonable number to be married. "

"But then we look, and we have adult children. And we've gone through a lot of things together," she continued. "And our kids will show us documentaries that they think we'd find interesting, and I'll say to them, 'Oh, you know, Dad and I were married when that went down.' And they're like, 'What? But look at how old-fashioned it is.' They can't conceptualize."

Miranda Lambert

Country singer Miranda Lambert posted a photo of her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, relaxing shirtless on a balcony in Las Vegas. "Just gonna leave this here. Happy Sunday from fABulous Las Vegas," she captioned the photo.

Her fans filled the comments section with messages of love and support, with one writing, "He isn't hard on the eyes that is for sure. You got a good one lady. Love seeing you two in love," and another adding, "So glad you found someone who makes you happy. You have been my favorite forever and you deserve happiness."

Lambert and McLoughlin got married in January 2019, just a few months after meeting in November 2018.

"I was married before, and it was a huge wedding and everything was very public. So was my divorce," she told People about her decision to keep her wedding private. "I learned then that it's not for everybody else. This is my actual life. With Brendan, I made it a point to keep it as private as I could for as long as I could."