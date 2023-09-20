Victoria Beckham remembers keeping her relationship with David 'under wraps' by meeting in parking lots

Victoria Beckham said she and husband David Beckham used to meet up in parking lots when they first began dating in the late ‘90s, because she was told by her manager to keep their relationship quiet.

"My manager kept saying, ‘Try and keep it under wraps, so we would meet in car parks," the former Spice Girl revealed in the trailer for the upcoming Netflix documentary "Beckham" about her husband’s career.

"And that’s not as seedy as it sounds," she added jokingly while David, sitting next to her in the interview, laughed "Classy."

At the time, Victoria was part of the biggest girl group in the world and David was one of the most famous soccer players in the world.

VICTORIA AND DAVID BECKHAM CELEBRATE VALENTINE'S DAY WITH ROMANTIC THROWBACK PHOTOS

The couple first met at one of his soccer matches in 1997.

"She came to a football match — soccer match — and I said hi from across the room, and that was it," David told Ellen Degeneres in 2008, "I thought I'd missed my chance, and then a week later she turned up at another football match."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

He told Jimmy Fallon in that meeting they spoke for an hour in the players’ lounge, and she wrote her number down on her train ticket, "which I still have."

In 2017, Victoria wrote "love at first sight does exist" in a letter to her 18-year-old self for British Vogue.

"It will happen to you in the Manchester United players’ lounge – although you will get a little drunk, so exact details are hazy," she said. "While the other football players stand at the bar drinking with their mates, you will see David standing aside with his family."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

She added, "I’m afraid that most of your first dates will be in car parks, which is not as seedy as it sounds. It is because your manager, Simon Fuller, will warn you, ‘Don’t let anyone see you out together or you’ll get hounded.’ At the time, you won’t understand why."

The couple got engaged in early 1998 and married in July 1999.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Beckhams, who will celebrate their 25th anniversary next summer, share four children: Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 18, and Harper, 12.