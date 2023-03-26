Kelly Ripa recalls 'ludicrous' sexual rituals over FaceTime with husband Mark Consuelos during the pandemic

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos reflected on how they kept their marriage together despite being separated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a recent episode of her "Let's Talk Off Camera" podcast, the 52-year-old "Hope & Faith" alum recalled that she and Consuelos, 51 stayed connected through "rituals" when they were working on projects in different cities.

"We had sexual rituals that were so ludicrous over FaceTime," Ripa said in the episode, in which she was joined by Consuelos and their marriage counselor Dr. Linda Carter.

She continued, "But I became so alarmed at my appearance over FaceTime that I started rigging the computer to hang from a ladder. I'm not kidding, I hung the computer over a ladder so that I could look up to Mark, so he did not have to see what gravity was actually doing."

KELLY RIPA CONTROVERSIES: REGIS PHILBIN WASN'T THE ONLY ‘LIVE!’ CO-HOST IN TENSE RELATIONSHIP WITH TV ANCHOR

"You get really close to yourself in situations where you’re separated from your husband for long periods of time."

Ripa recounted how she bought special electronic bracelets for herself and Consuelos through the company Bond Touch so that they could stay connected. "Any time I touch my bracelet, his bracelet in Vancouver would touch him, would vibrate," she said.

"It was really nice," Consuelos remembered.

During his appearance on the podcast, Consuelos said that if Ripa ever cut him off sexually, it "could be a potential dealbreaker."

"If you just decided like, 'Yeah, we aren't having sex anymore,' I'd probably have a problem with that," Consuelos told Ripa. Then added that the exception would be if she "had some type of medical condition where, like, you lost the use of [your body]."

He went on to say that there were never "months without sex" in their marriage unless he was in another country.

The "Riverdale" alum also admitted that he isn't a fan of makeup sex. "I don't like drama," he said. " I would go towards boring any day of the week."

Consuelos and Ripa first met in 1995 when they co-starred in the long-running soap opera "The Young And The Restless." The two eloped a year later and share sons Michael, 24, Joaquin, 20, and daughter Lola, 21.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In February, Ripa announced that Consuelos would join her full-time as the co-host of her live ABC talk show following Ryan Seacrest's departure.

"OK NOW we’re empty nesters. When your friends become work mates become family. ♥️," Ripa wrote on Instagram.

She continued, "Congratulations @ryanseacrest on surviving six winters in NYC! I’m proud of you and am forever in your corner. And @instasuelos welcome home, or to the contractual obligation phase of our relationship."