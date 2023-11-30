Mark Wahlberg’s wife shows off husband’s fit physique in nothing but his underwear: ‘You’re welcome’

Mark Wahlberg is nearly baring it all.

Wahlberg, 52, stripped down to his underwear in a new photo shared by his loving wife of 14 years, Rhea Durham.

The Hollywood actor is seen lying down in a red-light therapy bed in nothing but his briefs and socks. His massive leg muscles were on display as Wahlberg lifted his head for the photo.

"Good Morning and you’re welcome," Durham captioned the photo on Instagram and included the face with a peeking eye, fire heart and hot pepper emoji.

Mark and Rhea share four children – Ella, 20, Michael, 17, Brendan, 15 and Grace, 13.

The Municipal co-founder has been candid about his daily fitness routine.

As Wahlberg got older, the actor said he chose to prioritize his rest and recovery over an intense, seven-day workout routine.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, the "Father Stu" actor explained why he's decided to change the training schedule that he's been committed to for years.

"I mean, look, I just, you know, get more and more injuries and not recovering the way I should," Wahlberg began. "There's no reason why anybody, never mind somebody at 52 years old, needs to be training, seven days a week and then doing two a days. You're just putting a pounding on your body and recovery, you know, God has given us the best possible gifts. One of them is sleep right to recover and to heal and also even cold water."

Wahlberg told Fox News Digital what a typical workout week looks like for him now that he's made some changes.

"Taking a cold plunge and doing that, resting two days a week and really kind of just focusing on being able to move and feel good for the long haul and hopefully drag this beautiful thing called life for as long as possible, as opposed to just worrying about aesthetically trying to get bigger and stronger and then ultimately getting injured," Wahlberg said.

The "Ted" actor additionally said he’s attempting to "share that with my kids, who now love to work out. I want to make sure that, hopefully, they can avoid making some of the mistakes that I made."

Wahlberg continued to tell Fox News Digital his top tips for leading a healthy lifestyle, which includes getting lots of rest.

"Eat right, exercise and rest, and you know what? You have to find balance," he noted. "You don't want to live a boot camp type of existence. You want to be able to go out, have fun, reward yourself for your hard work. I think everybody wants to go celebrate their accomplishments as they should be able to. Then you get up the next day and you get after it and I think finding a nice balance and a nice routine is the key."

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash and Larry Fink contributed to this report.