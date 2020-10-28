'VPR' star Scheana Shay announces pregnancy following miscarriage in June: ‘Sunshine at the end of the rain’

Scheana Shay announced on Wednesday that she’s pregnant again following her miscarriage in June.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star proudly revealed the exciting news across her social media platforms.

Shay, 35, is expecting a child with her boyfriend Brock Davies.

"IT'S ALL HAPPENING APRIL 2021!!! We are expecting our rainbow baby!!! 🌈👶🏻" she posted on Instagram along with a picture of her and Davies holding an ultrasound and a pregnancy test.

On the reality star’s YouTube page, she shared a video of how she found out about her pregnancy and how she revealed the news to her friends and family.

“Omg! I can’t believe this day is finally here! It has definitely been a journey but thankfully this time, there is sunshine at the end of the rain and we have our rainbow baby on the way!!!” Shay wrote in the description of the video.

She added: “It hasn’t always been easy, but it’s been worth every second.”

“Brock and I are so excited to be sharing our journey with you and can’t believe the time is finally here to make this announcement,” the “VPR” star concluded.

Shay also opened up about how she “got pregnant so quickly” after her miscarriage in an interview with People magazine.

“It just all happened so quickly, which is so exciting but also really scary after having a miscarriage,” she admitted.

The “Scheananigans” podcast host continued: "After going through the miscarriage and knowing those signs...it was comforting knowing, 'Okay, you're not spotting, you're not cramping, you still feel pregnant, you're still tired, your boobs still hurt.'"

Shay also admitted that she’s been “much more cautious” with her body because of her miscarriage. "I was just too afraid to lift up a 5 lb. weight. I was like, 'But what if that makes me have a miscarriage?’ It was every little thing, which I'm sure was driving Brock crazy because he's like, 'You're fine!'”

“But I was just like, 'I need to make sure, I need to make sure' -- and now we've made sure! Everything is good,” she said.

Shay added that she was on supplemental doses of progesterone “for a few weeks” and questioned her doctor when he said she didn’t need it after 10 weeks.

“I was just like, 'But are you sure?' I was questioning my doctor because I'm just so paranoid and he's like, 'You're fine, stop taking it, relax, start working out again,’” the reality star recalled.

Shay’s other co-stars Lala Kent, Brittany Cartwright and former castmate Stassi Schroeder are also currently pregnant.