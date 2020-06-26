'Vanderpump Rules' star Scheana Shay reveals she suffered a miscarriage: 'There was no heartbeat'

Scheana Shay has revealed the heartbreaking news that she suffered a miscarriage.

“A few weeks ago, we found out that I was pregnant, and for those of you who have followed my fertility journey and freezing my eggs the last year and a half, I didn’t think I could get pregnant on my own,” the "Vanderpump Rules" star said on her “Scheananigans" podcast on Friday (via Us Weekly).

“My doctors told me that it would be close to impossible," Shay, 35, added. So when the Bravo personality missed her period and got sick one morning after drinking, she explained that she didn't think anything of it until she spoke to a tarot card reader.

From there, Shay decided to take a pregnancy test and when it came out positive, she bought four more. After she went to the doctor to confirm her pregnancy through a blood test, Shay decided to tell her dad on Father's Day.

“We were freaking out, but just so excited because we didn’t know or think this was possible,” Shay said of her and her boyfriend, Brock Davies.

However, during a trip to San Diego for Davies' birthday, Shay remembered feeling "off" and was "freaking out" after "bleeding all weekend.”

“My OB got me in early, they did an ultrasound and there was no heartbeat,” she revealed. “There was just nothing progressing, nothing going on inside. There were parts that he could see were starting to form, and it just didn’t. So obviously, [that was] just devastating. We were so excited. Gone so quickly. It’s still been a lot to process.”

Shay said that she's now at home and "just waiting to naturally miscarry."

"I’m just literally sitting here waiting, feeling normal but still treating my body as if I’m pregnant, which is a complete mindf--k because I know there’s still something there, but I haven’t passed it yet," she said.

Despite her own loss, Shay said she is still “so happy” for her former reality show co-star, Stassi Schroeder, and her pregnancy news.