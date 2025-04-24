Valerie Bertinelli celebrates 65th birthday with lingerie photo, admits she’s been told she’s ‘too much’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Valerie Bertinelli is embracing everything about herself as she celebrates her 65th birthday.

On Wednesday, the "One Day at a Time" star posted a video montage of dozens of photos, writing, "Went through it all in the last handful of years and I’m so grateful for the downs as much as I am for all of the ups I am blessed to experience. The light at the end of the tunnel is finally here. I can see it. I feel it."

She continued, "I love my family. I love my friends. I love all of you out there supporting me and being a part of our community here.I am one lucky and grateful mofo."

Among the images Bertinelli shared was a throwback to a lingerie photo she took in a bathroom last year, one she posted as part of feeling "acceptance" of her life and body.

"At some point I will talk about the madness my body has been through this year," she wrote at the time.

"But right now every lump bump wrinkle and saggy part of me just feels acceptance and simple appreciation to be standing in front of a mirror in a hotel bathroom in downtown Manhattan ready to color my roots late on a Monday night."

Part of that journey involved abstaining from alcohol and focusing on the future.

Bertinelli also shared another element of acceptance on Thursday when she appeared on "The Drew Barrymore Show."

During a segment celebrating an audience member’s makeover, relationship expert Damona Hoffman offered the advice, "If someone thinks you’re too much, then they are not enough, and that is not your problem."

Bertinelli asked the panel and crowd, "How many people have been told they’re too much?"

She, Barrymore and others in the studio all raised their hands.

The 65-year-old split from her boyfriend, Mike Goodnough, last fall after dating for 10 months. She first went public with the relationship in March 2024 but ended things in November.

Goodnough recently spoke out on social media, accusing the former Food Network star of taking "backhanded swipes" at him in her Instagram posts when he spoke out about speculation that the two were engaged in a subtle online feud.

He responded to the many "messages and replies" he said he had received, which implied that the duo "appear to be communicating with each other via our Instagram posts and stories."

"That is not the case," he wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. "I have never at any time posted something on social media for the purposes of communicating with someone indirectly when I know them personally and have ample ways to reach them directly."

He asserted that he still cared for Bertinelli despite their split, writing, "I have love for her and I always will."

In a February Instagram post, Bertinelli reflected on what makes relationships work, writing that she had "fumbled the last true good man I met."

Bertinelli heaped praise on Goodnough in a since-deleted post that she shared last month. According to People magazine, the Delaware native wrote that she felt "so lucky to have gotten to know him," and she had been "irreversibly changed by him for the better."

Bertinelli was previously married to Tom Vitale from 2011 to 2022, and the actress described their divorce as "wicked."

Prior to her marriage to Vitale, Bertinelli was married to musician Eddie Van Halen from 1981 to 2007.

Fox News Digital's Ashley Hume and Christina Dugan-Ramirez contributed to this report.