Valerie Bertinelli, 64, strips down to underwear in latest move proving she's a Hollywood maverick

Valerie Bertinelli continued to win over fans and followers on social media with a vulnerable post showing off her figure.

Bertinelli, 64, fully embraced her body as she peered into her bathroom mirror for a moment wearing only a black bra with a matching set of underwear before snapping a selfie using her black and white checkered phone case.

The Food Network star embarked on a journey of self-love and healing throughout the last year and has since drawn the support of millions of fans as she shares relatable anecdotes online of her everyday life.

Standing in a hallway bathroom wearing nothing but her undergarments, Bertinelli admitted she felt content despite having a lot on her mind.

"At some point I will talk about the madness my body has been through this year," she wrote on Instagram.

"But right now every lump bump wrinkle and saggy part of me just feels acceptance and simple appreciation to be standing in front of a mirror in a hotel bathroom in downtown Manhattan ready to color my roots late on a Monday night."

Her journey toward acceptance hasn't been an easy road, though. Earlier this year, Bertinelli chose to abstain from alcohol and focus more on her future and less on her past.

She's shared videos and inspirational messages encouraging followers to "never forget the miracle of being here."

In one message, Bertinelli wrote, "I’ve always been really good at beating myself up about my past and how I could’ve done better. I became a master at judging myself. Judge, jury, and executioner.

"I don’t wanna do that anymore. I want to lead a full authentic life, with my heart open to experiencing everything. No more judging. Accepting who I am, flaws and all. What makes me, me."

Bertinelli addressed her followers, encouraging them to consider coping mechanisms or unhealthy habits, like drinking or binge eating, that they might have developed that "can prevent us from opening our hearts fully."

"I think we’ve built a really lovely community here and I love when you all talk amongst yourselves, the last post being a great example of everyone sharing their journey. It’s been inspiring. When we work together and share our stories, we can lift each other up. Let’s keep inspiring each other," she wrote.

Part of her "intentional" healing journey was through working on her latest cookbook, "Indulge." She told People the process of healing wasn't linear and included "a lot of therapy sessions, a lot of learning that I deserve to feel good."

"First came the work," she said. "Why I thought I didn't deserve to be loved. Why I was using food to numb my feelings. All the drama and trauma I hadn’t dealt with — with Ed and my last marriage.

"The cookbook was an offshoot of the emotional and mental healing I‘ve been doing," she said. "I know we’re talking about a cookbook, but this cookbook got me through all of it."

"Ed" refers to late musician Eddie Van Halen , her first husband and the father of her only child, Wolfgang Van Halen. Her last marriage was with financial planner Tom Vitale, whom she divorced in 2022.

"The more I let myself cry, the better I felt. I wasn’t trying to be happy or sad or thin. I wasn’t trying to be anything other than who I was," she wrote in the book.

While the Emmy Award-winning actress found love again in the arms of writer Mike Goodnough, the couple called it quits in November after 10 months of dating.