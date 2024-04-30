Valerie Bertinelli puts long-distance relationship with new boyfriend on display

Valerie Bertinelli has found a love "that happens once every few lifetimes."

The actress recently shared a video of her and her new boyfriend, Mike Goodnough, laughing together as they cuddle together on the couch. The black and white video was shared just over a week after the couple went public with their relationship on social media.

While the video was muted, it was set to Taylor Swift's new song, "The Alchemy," which features lyrics such as, "Cause the sign on your heart said it's still reserved for me/ Honestly, who are we to fight thе alchemy?"

Bertinelli simply captioned the photo with a face with hand over mouth emoji.

"I LOVE THIS SO MUCH FOR YOU! You both look like LOVESTRUCK TEENAGERS and it is giving me life," one fan wrote in Bertinelli's comments, while another added "Happy looks good on you."

Goodnough also documented his trip to Los Angeles on his own Instagram account, posting a photo of Bertinelli looking out at the sunset.

"Some days seem to last forever. Others seem to go so quick," he captioned the photo. "So long, SoCal. Under a week was too little. Thanks for the parting sunset. Wish it hadn’t gone so damn fast."

Bertinelli and Goodnough are in a long-distance relationship, with Goodnough living on the east coast as a writer, and Bertinelli residing in Los Angeles on the west coast.

The "Hot In Cleveland" actress first revealed she was in a new relationship in March. However, she kept his name private. The two went public with their relationship on social media on April 20, with Bertinelli posting a photo of them together, with the caption, "I’ll drink what you think and I’m high from smokin’ your jokes all damn night."

"It’s unlike any relationship that I’ve ever experienced with a man," she told USA Today in March, before explaining that she "wasn't expecting" to be in a relationship again after her divorce from Tom Vitale.

"He was not on my radar. I was going to die with my six cats and my dog and be incredibly happy doing it. So this came out of left field, and I’m grateful it did. He’s very special."

Vitale and Bertinelli were married from 2011 to 2022, with the actress previously referencing their divorce as "wicked."

Prior to her marriage to Vitale, the "One Day at a Time" actress was married to musician Eddie Van Halen from 1981 to 2007. When speaking with People magazine earlier this month, Bertinelli explained she had to heal from the trauma of her two failed marriages, in order to find happiness in her new relationship.

"I want to be clear that this process has taken a long time," she said. "I got more intentional about my healing. That meant a lot of walks with [my dog] Luna, a lot of therapy sessions, a lot of learning that I deserve to feel good."

"First came the work," she continued. "Why I thought I didn't deserve to be loved. Why I was using food to numb my feelings. All the drama and trauma I hadn’t dealt with — with Ed and my last marriage."

In an excerpt of her cookbook, "Indulge," released by People, Bertinelli expanded on those feelings, writing, "The more I let myself cry, the better I felt. I wasn’t trying to be happy or sad or thin. I wasn’t trying to be anything other than who I was."