CMA Awards performers include Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris

Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and more are taking the stage at the CMA Awards on Nov. 11.

The star-studded event will bring together some of the biggest country music artists at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn.

The ABC program will be the first time the country stars will be in the same room since the coronavirus pandemic forced many award shows to be virtual or in limited capacity.

"Although the show will feel a bit more intimate this year, we look forward to hosting our nominated artists and their guests as we celebrate the best of country music in a fully safe and physically distant environment," said Country Music Association CEO Sarah Trahern in a statement.

Lambert, 36, the leading nominee with seven nods including entertainer of the year, will perform "Settling Down" from her album of the year nominated record "Wildcard." Fellow entertainer of the year nominee Luke Combs will perform "Cold As You," and Morris, 30, will sing her nominated hit song "The Bones."

Co-hosts Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker will perform a tribute collaboration together, while Rucker will also perform his new single "Beers & Sunshine" with Lady A.

Gabby Barrett will be joined by pop singer Charlie Puth for a duet on her nominated song "I Hope." Thomas Rhett will perform "Be a Light," with McEntire, Hillary Scott of Lady A and Christian artist Chris Tomlin.

Other performers announced are Ashley McBryde, Rascal Flatts and Florida Georgia Line.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.