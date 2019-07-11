Tupac's love letter to Madonna goes up for auction following legal battle

A letter between former lovers Tupac Shakur and Madonna could soon be yours. If you have thousands of dollars to spend, that is.

The love letter, which was written by Tupac during his 1995 prison sentence, will go up for auction later this month, and showcases an apologetic side of the late rapper. The couple dated briefly prior to his death in 1996.

TOM PETTY AND TUPAC SHAKUR ESTATES, SOUNDGARDEN SUE UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP FOR RECORDINGS LOST IN FIRE

"I must apologize to you," Tupac wrote to Madonna. "Because like you said I haven't been the kind of friend I know I am capable of being. Not because I am evil or because you weren't worthy but at the risk of sounding over dramatic, the effects of racism make it difficult for a young black man to properly show affection for an older white woman."

The "California Love" rapper went on to ominously discuss fears about his own death, and warned the pop star to be safe.

"Please be careful Madonna. Everyone is not as honorable as they seem," he wrote. "There are those whose hearts bleed with envy & evil. They would not hesitate to do you harm! Let my 5 bullets be proof of that!"

MADONNA FELT ‘RAPED’ BY NEW YORK TIMES PROFILE SHE CONSIDERS SEXIST

The letter was originally put up for auction back in 2017 by the online bidding site Gotta Have It! Collectibles, along with several of Madonna's personal items, including underwear she wore and a hairbrush containing her hair, all of which allegedly went missing during her move from Miami in 2004. The letter from Tupac is just one of many other letters involving the pop legend that have been auctioned off in the past.

MADONNA WANTS THE POPE TO KNOW THAT JESUS SUPPORTS ABORTION

Madonna herself filed a court order in 2017 to temporarily halt the sale. However, the case was dismissed last year by a New York judge, citing the statute of limitations on the items had passed. The "Like A Virgin" artist later appealed the case, which was also shot down.

MADONNA SLAMS INSTAGRAM, SAYS APP IS ‘DESIGNED TO MAKE YOU FEEL BAD’

The auction will begin on July 17, with a starting bid at $100,000. Madonna's latest album, "Madame X," was released last month.