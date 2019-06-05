Madonna loses appeal in suit over Tupac Shakur love letter

An appellate court Tuesday denied Madonna‘s bid to salvage a lawsuit that sought to block the sale of her personal items — including a letter from her late lover Tupac Shakur.

The “Material Girl” sued online auctioneer Gotta Have It! Collectibles and former art consultant Darlene Lutz claiming some of her things — including the letter, satin panties and a hairbrush with her blond strands — went missing during her 2004 move from Miami, popping up for sale years later on their website in July 2017.

In April 2018, a Manhattan Supreme Court judge tossed her case because she waited too long to file, putting the lawsuit outside of the three-year statute of limitation. Further, a settlement that Lutz paid the pop star for a dispute over artworks years earlier released Lutz from all future claims, the lower court ruled.

Madonna brought her case to the Appellate Division, First Department, which denied her appeal Tuesday.

“We feel that the court came to the absolutely correct decision and it’s good to know that justice is blind to things like celebrity and that facts will prevail,” said Hartley Bernstein, the lawyer for Lutz and the company.

Madonna’s lawyer did not immediately return a request for comment.

