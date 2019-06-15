Madonna slams Instagram, says app is ‘designed to make you feel bad’

Madonna wasn’t shy this week when expressing her qualms with Instagram and social media in general.

In an interview with The Sun, the international pop star — who recently released her 14th studio album titled "Madame X" — slammed the photo-sharing platform, saying it's “made to make you feel bad.”

“You get caught up in comparing yourself to other people. ‘Should I be like that, act like that, look like that?’ ‘Will that make me more popular, or more successful?’ People are a slave to winning others' approvals,” she said. “I refuse to bend a knee to convention and what society expects of me as a woman.”

The “Material Girl” singer, 60, went on to say she was “lucky enough to have a life as an artist before the [cell] phone and Instagram and social media” because, she said, she had “time to develop as an artist and a human without feeling the pressure of judgment of other people or comparing myself to other people.”

“I feel bad for young people who haven’t had the opportunity to develop their character and who they want to be,” she added.

The star boasts nearly 14 million followers on Instagram, where many of her photos and videos receive hundreds of thousands of likes and views, respectively.

However, Madonna continued to tell the U.K.-based publication that social media “runs people’s lives” and makes it increasingly difficult for artists to “stick to [their] guns and be who [they] are."