Madonna wants the Pope to know that Jesus supports abortion

Madonna wants a meeting with Pope Francis to tell him Jesus would support abortion.

The 60-year-old "Queen of Pop," who grew up Catholic, said she wants to change the Vatican's stance on reproductive rights.

"Let's talk about Jesus' point of view about women. Let's talk about it," said Madonna during an interview Tuesday with Australian talk show host Andrew Denton.

"Don't you think Jesus would agree that a woman has the right to choose what to do with her body?" said the pop star, who was wearing an eyepatch to promote her new "Madame X" album.

"I think [Pope Francis] would be open to having that conversation with me," she told Denton.

A conversation, perhaps, but a change of heart would be a stretch for the Holy See, which recently likened abortion to hiring a hitman and has said the procedure can never be condoned. The pope, however, has struck a somewhat more conciliatory tone toward the women who had the procedure and made it easier for them to be absolved of the sin of abortion.

And while Madonna she wants to expand abortion rights, the anti-Trump singer declared in a sneak peek of her new single "God Control" earlier this week that "guns need to be made illegal."

The "Holy Water" singer has previously spoken about being excommunicated several times from the Catholic Church but says her rebellious image is just part of her work.

"I don't smoke, I don't drink, I don't party. I'm quite square," she told James Corden during a "Carpool Karaoke" session in 2016, saying off-stage she's more like Julie Andrews.

Madonna added that her childhood dream was to be a nun and wears Christian imagery because of her devotion to Catholicism.

"I always feel some kind of inexplicable connection with Catholicism," she told Rolling Stone. "It kind of shows up in all of my work, as you may have noticed."