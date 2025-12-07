Trump admits he didn't really prepare to host Kennedy Center Honors as he works star-studded red carpet

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump welcomed actors, country music stars and entertainment industry titans to kick off the 48th Kennedy Center Honors Sunday.

While walking the red carpet with first lady Melania Trump, the president admitted he wanted to remain "a little bit loose" for his hosting responsibilities.

"Maybe I haven't prepared," Trump quipped when asked how he organized his speech for the gig. "Maybe you want to be a little bit loose."

Sylvester Stallone, George Strait and Kelsey Grammar were just a few of the Hollywood heavyweights to walk the red carpet at the Kennedy Center Opera House in Washington, D.C.

Honorees were awarded medals Saturday during a ceremony hosted inside the Oval Office, where the group was regarded as "the most accomplished and renowned class of Kennedy Center honorees ever assembled."

It was date night at the esteemed event as "Rocky" star Sylvester Stallone was accompanied by Jennifer Flavin, his wife of 28 years.

Country music icon George Strait sported his signature black cowboy hat as he ushered wife Norma Strait down the red carpet at the gala event.

The award-winning musician, who earned 60 chart-topping singles throughout his illustrious career, smiled while posing with his family.

"The Last Rodeo" star Neal McDonough and wife Ruve smiled for cameras ahead of the show. Gloria Gaynor sparkled wearing a glittering pale pink dress complete with a matching cape.

KISS lead singer Gene Simmons wore his signature dark sunglasses while walking the red carpet with wife Shannon Tweed.

Speaking to Fox News Digital ahead of Saturday's dinner, Grammer, who was accompanied by his daughter Faith, called Trump "extraordinary."

"I think he's extraordinary. He's one of the greatest presidents we've ever had. Maybe the greatest. There are some things he still wants to get done, and I think that's terrific, but there was a big hill to climb," Grammer said.

"And we were left with some very interesting things going on," he concluded.

The "Cheers" star also touched on Stallone being honored during this year's ceremony and said he's "over the moon" about it.

"I was on the selection committee, so I knew about it," he added. "He's a force of nature. Sylvester Stallone has captured our imagination in several different roles and performed them beautifully."

Grammer said it was "about time" that Stallone was honored.

During the ceremony, Trump appointed each honoree with a newly designed medal – a gold disc featuring the Kennedy Center image, which was donated and created by jeweler Tiffany & Co.

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash and Larry Fink contributed to this report.