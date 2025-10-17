Andrea Bocelli gives Trump impromptu Oval Office performance during White House visit"

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Andrea Bocelli paid President Donald Trump a visit at the White House on Oct. 17.

Trump’s special assistant, Margo Martin, shared a video of the moment on X, formerly known as Twitter.

While the Italian tenor appeared to give an impromptu performance in the Oval Office, Trump stood behind the Resolute Desk as Bocelli stood in front, wearing a black suit and tie with sunglasses on.

"Listen to this," Trump said as "Time to Say Goodbye" started playing in the Oval Office.

Bocelli began singing along with the track before he took a moment to laugh. He then continued to sing until the video concluded.

Another video posted by Martin shows Trump and Bocelli talking at the president's desk and listening to a recording of a Bocelli song.

Trump told reporters Bocelli would be performing at the White House on Dec. 5, two days before the Kennedy Center Honors, according to Deadline.

Bocelli's representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Bocelli's visit to the White House came just before the President of the United States welcomed the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, for the high-stakes summit.

It is unclear if Bocelli's visit and Zelenskyy's are connected.

