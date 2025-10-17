Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Entertainment

Andrea Bocelli gives Trump impromptu Oval Office performance during White House visit"

Italian tenor sang 'Time to Say Goodbye' in the Oval Office during Friday visit

By Janelle Ash Fox News
close
U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron share long, awkward handshake Video

U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron share long, awkward handshake

The two leaders clasped hands for about 26 seconds.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Andrea Bocelli paid President Donald Trump a visit at the White House on Oct. 17.

Trump’s special assistant, Margo Martin, shared a video of the moment on X, formerly known as Twitter.

While the Italian tenor appeared to give an impromptu performance in the Oval Office, Trump stood behind the Resolute Desk as Bocelli stood in front, wearing a black suit and tie with sunglasses on.

"Listen to this," Trump said as "Time to Say Goodbye" started playing in the Oval Office.

AARON BOONE RECALLS 'SPECIAL NIGHT' AFTER TRUMP'S MEETING WITH YANKEES ON 9/11 ANNIVERSARY

Andrea Bocelli and Donald Trump

Andrea Bocelli gave an impromptu performance for President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Friday. (Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Bocelli began singing along with the track before he took a moment to laugh. He then continued to sing until the video concluded.

Another video posted by Martin shows Trump and Bocelli talking at the president's desk and listening to a recording of a Bocelli song.

Trump told reporters Bocelli would be performing at the White House on Dec. 5, two days before the Kennedy Center Honors, according to Deadline

Bocelli's representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Andrea Bocelli and Donald Trump in 2010

Andrea Bocelli and Donald Trump at the Andrea Bocelli concert at The Mar-a-Lago Club in Feb. 2010. (Lucien Capehart/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Trump waves on the White House lawn

President Donald Trump welcomed Zelenskyy to the White House on Oct. 17. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Bocelli's visit to the White House came just before the President of the United States welcomed the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, for the high-stakes summit. 

It is unclear if Bocelli's visit and Zelenskyy's are connected.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

Trending

Close modal

Continue