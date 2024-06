George Strait announced his retirement from touring in 2012, and that his The Cowboy Rides Away tour would close out one of the biggest chapters in country music history.

More than 10 years after announcing the end of live shows, the "King of Country Music" is still on the road and performing for legions of adoring fans across the country.

On Saturday, the "Amarillo by Morning" crooner broke a U.S. concert attendance record for the largest U.S. ticketed show when he stepped onstage at Kyle Field at Texas A&M in College Station .

Despite sending out a warning one decade ago that he was hanging up his cowboy hat for good, the award-winning musician shows no signs of slowing down and even has a new album due out this fall.

GEORGE STRAIT BREAKS US CONCERT ATTENDANCE RECORD IN TEXAS

Strait, 72, played to a crowd of 110,905 fans in central Texas on Saturday, breaking an all-time attendance record previously set by the Grateful Dead nearly 50 years ago. In 1977, 107,019 fans packed into New Jersey's Raceway Park to catch the Dead show. Strait bested that number on Saturday by nearly 4,000 tickets sold, according to Billboard.

George opened the packed show with "Stars on the Water" and closed with his classic "This is Where the Cowboy Rides Away," sources told Fox News Digital.

"The energy was absolutely incredible. We felt like we were making history, even before the record-breaking attendance was announced," an insider told Fox News Digital. "Kyle Field is already an amazing place, and this just took it to another level."

"So many Texans grew up on George Strait, so to have him perform in the heart of Aggieland where he is so beloved, was something really special. From packed floor seats to the top rows on the highest deck, everyone was all in for George."

They added, "On top of that, the way that he honored American heroes throughout the show was so inspiring – from ‘The Weight of the Badge’ video featuring local police officers, firefighters, and first responders – to honoring a veteran on stage by giving her a new home – you could feel the patriotism radiating throughout the stadium!"

Strait was born and raised in Texas, and he grew up ranching on his family's 2,000-acre cattle farm. He was inspired by British Invasion rock groups in the '60s and began playing in garage bands in high school, which is where he met his longtime love, Norma.

George and Norma eloped in Mexico after graduation in 1971 and Strait enlisted in the Army, but it wasn't until he was stationed in Hawaii that he found his true calling in music when he auditioned for and won the role of singer in an Army-sponsored country band, "Rambling Country."

MORGAN WALLEN'S NASHVILLE ARREST MOCKED BY FELLOW COUNTRY SINGER: 'ALEXA, PLAY THE CHAIR BY GEORGE STRAIT'

While stationed in Hawaii in 1972, the couple had their first child, Jenifer Lynn Strait. Nine years later, they welcomed a son named George "Bubba" Strait Jr. in 1981. That same year, George scored his first charting single with "Unbound," followed one year later with his first No. 1 single with "Fool Hearted Memory."

The couple celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2021.

"Norma and I are so blessed that we found each other 41 years ago and were able to do all of this together, experience this life together, to support each other through everything, good times and bad," Strait told People magazine in 2012.

"We do almost everything together. She stayed home until Bubba got out of high school and went to college, but since then she’s come on the road with me, too. We love each other, and we still like each other. A lot"

While life has had many blessings, tragedy struck the family in 1986 when Jenifer was killed in a car collision near their Texas home. Strait doesn't discuss the painful memories surrounding the accident, but he remains committed to keeping her life a blessing.

"We were blessed to have been able to spend 13 years with our beautiful daughter Jenifer," he told People. Norma and George created the Jenifer Strait Memorial Foundation shortly after her death, an organization which promotes charitable causes for children and focuses its donations on various nonprofit organizations, including the Boys & Girls Club - San Antonio and St. Jude's Ranch.

When George isn't onstage, he's making time for his grandchildren. Bubba and his wife, Tamara, have two children: George "Harvey" Strait III and Jilliann Louise Strait.

"We spend a lot of time with [Harvey]. We're lucky [Bubba and Tamara] found each other and chose to live close by, so we can see Harvey as much as we want," Strait said.

The "Check Yes or No" singer was supposed to say goodbye to singing live years ago, but he's only picking up steam, it seems.

Last year, Strait went on a headlining tour with Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town – a tour that has since added on shows well into 2024. It's no surprise he can still fill an entire stadium as Strait has the most No. 1 singles of any artist in any music genre, and he's the only artist to chart a top 10 hit every year for 30 years.

In addition, Strait has achieved the most No. 1 albums in the history of country music , which includes 20 of his 60 No. 1 hits.

Strait has 13 multiplatinum and 38 gold albums. His ‘92 "Pure Country" catalog went six times platinum, and his highest certified album is the ’95 classic "Strait Out of the Box."

In September, he'll release his first album in five years, "Cowboys and Dreamers."