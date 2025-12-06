Kelsey Grammer calls Trump 'one of the greatest presidents we've ever had' at Kennedy Center Honors

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kelsey Grammer thinks President Donald Trump is "one of the greatest presidents we've ever had."

Earlier Saturday, Trump awarded the 2025 Kennedy Center honorees with their medals in the Oval Office. After the ceremony, the State Department Kennedy Center Honors medal presentation dinner was held.

This year's recipients include Sylvester Stallone, Gloria Gaynor and George Strait, Michael Crawford and the members of KISS.

Speaking to Fox News Digital ahead of the dinner, Grammer, who was accompanied by his daughter Faith, called Trump "extraordinary."

"I think he's extraordinary. He's one of the greatest presidents we've ever had. Maybe the greatest. There are some things he still wants to get done, and I think that's terrific, but there was a big hill to climb," Grammer said.

"And we were left with some very interesting things going on," he concluded.

The "Cheers" star also touched on Stallone being honored during this year's ceremony and said he's "over the moon" about it.

"I was on the selection committee, so I knew about it," he added. "He's a force of nature. Sylvester Stallone has captured our imagination in several different roles and performed them beautifully."

Grammer said it was "about time" that Stallone was honored.

Strait spoke to Fox News Digital on the red carpet and said, "It’s a great honor" to be recognized by the Kennedy Center Honors.

During the Oval Office ceremony, Trump called the honorees "incredible people" who represent the "very best in American arts and culture."

"I know most of them, and I’ve been a fan of all of them," Trump said, according to the Associated Press.

"This is a group of icons whose work and accomplishments have inspired, uplifted and unified millions and millions of Americans. This is perhaps the most accomplished and renowned class of Kennedy Center Honorees ever assembled," Trump continued.

During the ceremony, Trump appointed each honoree with a newly designed medal, donated and created by jeweler Tiffany & Co.

It’s a gold disc etched on one side with the Kennedy Center’s image and signature rainbow colors. The honoree’s name and the ceremony date appear on the reverse.

The medallion hangs from a navy-blue ribbon, replacing the original large rainbow ribbon – adorned with three gold plates – that rested on the honoree’s shoulders and chest and had been used since the first Honors program in 1978.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.