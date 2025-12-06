Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

Kelsey Grammer calls Trump 'one of the greatest presidents we've ever had' at Kennedy Center Honors

Comments came after Trump presented newly designed Tiffany medals to honorees, including KISS members and George Strait

By Janelle Ash , Larry Fink Fox News
President Donald Trump determined to end war in Ukraine, both leaders credit his administration for its peace efforts Video

Senior foreign affairs correspondent Greg Palkot discusses President Donald Trump’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin as peace talks continue on ‘Special Report.’ 

Kelsey Grammer thinks President Donald Trump is "one of the greatest presidents we've ever had."

Earlier Saturday, Trump awarded the 2025 Kennedy Center honorees with their medals in the Oval Office. After the ceremony, the State Department Kennedy Center Honors medal presentation dinner was held.

This year's recipients include Sylvester Stallone, Gloria Gaynor and George Strait, Michael Crawford and the members of KISS.

Kelsey Grammer Donald Trump

Kelsey Grammer called Donald Trump one of the "greatest" presidents ever. (Getty Images)

Speaking to Fox News Digital ahead of the dinner, Grammer, who was accompanied by his daughter Faith, called Trump "extraordinary."

"I think he's extraordinary. He's one of the greatest presidents we've ever had. Maybe the greatest. There are some things he still wants to get done, and I think that's terrific, but there was a big hill to climb," Grammer said.

"And we were left with some very interesting things going on," he concluded.

The "Cheers" star also touched on Stallone being honored during this year's ceremony and said he's "over the moon" about it.

Trump Sylvester Stallone

Sylvester Stallone shakes hands with President Donald Trump during the Kennedy Center Honors dinner ahead of Sunday's gala. (Brendan Smialowski/ AFP via Getty Images)

Kennedy Center oval office

President Donald Trump spoke during the Kennedy Center Honors medal presentation ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Saturday. (Bonnie Cash/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"I was on the selection committee, so I knew about it," he added. "He's a force of nature. Sylvester Stallone has captured our imagination in several different roles and performed them beautifully."

Grammer said it was "about time" that Stallone was honored.

Strait spoke to Fox News Digital on the red carpet and said, "It’s a great honor" to be recognized by the Kennedy Center Honors.

Trump and Sylvester Stallone

President Donald Trump appoints Sylvester Stallone with a Kennedy Center medal. (Getty Images)

During the Oval Office ceremony, Trump called the honorees "incredible people" who represent the "very best in American arts and culture."

"I know most of them, and I’ve been a fan of all of them," Trump said, according to the Associated Press.

"This is a group of icons whose work and accomplishments have inspired, uplifted and unified millions and millions of Americans. This is perhaps the most accomplished and renowned class of Kennedy Center Honorees ever assembled," Trump continued.

During the ceremony, Trump appointed each honoree with a newly designed medal, donated and created by jeweler Tiffany & Co.

George Strait Donald Trump

Donald Trump and George Strait and the Kennedy Center Honors medal ceremony. (Getty Images)

It’s a gold disc etched on one side with the Kennedy Center’s image and signature rainbow colors. The honoree’s name and the ceremony date appear on the reverse. 

The medallion hangs from a navy-blue ribbon, replacing the original large rainbow ribbon – adorned with three gold plates – that rested on the honoree’s shoulders and chest and had been used since the first Honors program in 1978.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

