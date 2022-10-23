Travis Scott hits back at reports that he cheats on Kylie Jenner 'every single night'

Travis Scott is slamming reports that he cheated on longtime love Kylie Jenner with his reported ex, Rojean Kar, better known as YungSweetRo, on Instagram.

The rapper shared on his Instagram story a statement that read, "It's a lot of weird sh--going on. An uninvited person was sneaking photos on what was supposed to be a closed set while I was directing a video. I'm saying this for the last time. I don't know this person. I've never been with this person. So please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling."

The response comes after Kar shared on her Instagram photos that were eerily similar to those that the rapper had been posting, sparking controversy online, per The Shade Room Instagram account.

In response to Scott's retort, the model went on the offensive, leaving a video on her now-private Instagram where she alleged, "To say you don't know me and you've never been with me when you've definitely been me … everyone's seen you with me. When I have pictures and videos of you and me … C'mon. C'mon sir."

The model went on to say, "Even … this Valentine's Day, I saw you. I ran out the door, and you had every single girl I know blowing me up like ‘Trav’s asking for you, come back.' Are we pretending that didn't happen too? Like c'mon, you cheat on that b---h every single f-----g night."

Representatives for Jenner and Scott did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

After Kar's Instagram accusations went viral, Scott took to his own Instagram story again, sharing a photo of what he said was his previous Valentine's Day.

He wrote, "If u wasn't at this table on V day then u wasn't with me."

In 2019, Scott and Jenner couple reportedly took some time apart, which is when the rumors between he and Kar heated up.

Their break was short-lived, with the couple quickly rekindling their romance.

The duo welcomed their second child, a son, in February of this year.