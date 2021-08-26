Inside Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott's 'incredibly close' relationship: source

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are rumored to be expecting their second child together — and despite the often vague status of their relationship, a source familiar with the reality star told Fox News that Jenner has never looked to having a family with anyone else.

Jenner and Scott are already parents to daughter Stormi Webster, 3.

"Kylie and Travis are incredibly close regardless of whether or not they're together in any given month," the insider told Fox News, "so I wouldn’t bet on her having children with anyone other than him."

According to People magazine, Jenner, 24, is focused on keeping a low profile amid rumors she is expecting her second child. She is "doing well" otherwise, the magazine reported.

"She has been trying to slow down a bit and to rest more," an insider told the publication. "Still, she is very busy with Stormi and her brand."

"She seems to love it all though," the source added. "She looks amazing and very happy. She is excited about her little baby bump and has been showing it off to friends. It's cute to see her this excited."

Meanwhile, another source told the outlet last week that Jenner has "been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while" and "loves being a mom."

"She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again," the source maintained. "She has been enjoying her pregnancy in private. She has only spent time with close friends and family."

Jenner and Scott, 30, split publicly in October 2019 after two years of dating. The "Butterfly Effect" emcee opened up about the breakup in January 2020 in an interview with XXL magazine.

"I love [Stormi’s] mommy and I always will," Scott said at the time. "The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering."

"I never let any of that s--- affect my mental, but it’s a pain in the a---," he continued before stating elsewhere in the interview that, "it’s not a struggle to have a famous significant other."

He added: "I think life in general always comes with hardships. It’s how you deal with them."

Although the pair have remained cordial and continue to co-parent seamlessly, the status of their relationship has always been a topic of discussion among fans.

Meanwhile, others are claiming to know the gender of Jenner’s bundle of joy after the Kylie Cosmetics founder posted a series of photos of Stormi to her Instagram with the caption, "favorite girl," which she followed with a blue heart.

The Kylie Cosmetics official Instagram also commented on Jenner’s post with two blue heart emojis.

Reps for Jenner and the Kardashian family did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.