Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott welcome 2nd child

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their second child.

Jenner shared the happy news on Instagram on Sunday alongside a black and white photo of her daughter Stormi holding the hand of the newborn.

In the caption, Jenner indicated that the baby is a boy with a blue hear emoji.

She also shared that their bundle of joy was born on Feb. 2.

Jenner announced her pregnancy by sharing a video montage on Instagram in September.

The video started off with a clip of the positive pregnancy test.

Jenner captioned the video with a white heart emoji and a pregnant woman emoji before tagging Scott's Instagram handle.

The reality TV star already shares her three-year-old daughter Stormi with Scott. The rapper and the beauty mogul have been involved in an on-and-off-again relationship since 2017. It is unclear if the two are currently together.

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star has previously talked about her plans to expand her family . Jenner admitted she wanted a lot more than just one child during an Instagram Live with Stassie Karanikolaou in April 2020.

"I want seven kids down the line, but not right now," Jenner said during the Live, according to People magazine.

She added, "Pregnancy is just not a joke, it's a serious thing and it's hard. I'm not ready for that just yet."