Tori Spelling used Ozempic and Mounjaro for weight loss after birth of 5th child

Spelling reveals Ozempic 'didn't work' for weight loss after she gave birth to her 5th child in 2017

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
Tori Spelling shares details about her divorce from Dean McDermott Video

Tori Spelling shares details about her divorce from Dean McDermott

Tori Spelling shared details of her divorce from husband of 18 years, Dean McDermott, telling Fox News Digital: "It was the appropriate time."

Tori Spelling is not afraid to admit she turned to Type 2 diabetes medication to help her lose weight after the birth of her fifth child.

On Monday's episode of the "90210" star's podcast, Spelling said that Ozempic did not work for her, so she used Mounjaro instead.

"I tried Ozempic, and it didn't work for me," she said on her "misSPELLING" podcast. "So, I went on Mounjaro, which did do the trick and I did lose weight."

A photo of Tori Spelling

Tori Spelling admitted to taking Ozempic and Mounjaro after the birth of her fifth child in 2017. (Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

Spelling shared that since it is becoming more common for celebrities to discuss taking antidiabetics for weight loss, she is comfortable sharing her own experience. "It's a different time, so I don't feel shamed saying that."

Spelling began taking Mounjaro in 2017 after the birth of her son, Beau. She is also a mother to four other children; Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, and Finn, 11, who she shares with her ex-husband, Dean McDermott.

Tori Spelling red carpet

Tori Spelling revealed she weighed 160 pounds after giving birth to her son, Beau. (River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images)

"At my heaviest, I was 120 pounds my entire life," Spelling said on her podcast. "And after Beau, I was 160 pounds. I couldn't lose the weight, and the doctor was like, ‘Well, it's an age thing.'"

Spelling shared that prior to turning to medication, she tried "whatever anyone told me to do that was safe and it just wasn't working." That was when her doctor prescribed her Mounjaro, the brand name for tirzepatide.

She was also prescribed hormone medication since she was approaching menopause at the time.

"I'm happy with my weight," she said. "I did go off of it because I had hit my ideal weight and I felt like I didn't want to get any thinner."

Spelling has had a tough year in her personal life. At the end of March, Fox News Digital confirmed that Spelling had filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences as the grounds to dissolve her union with McDermott. 

At the iHeart Radio Music Awards red carpet, Spelling told Fox News Digital, "I'm doing well. It was the appropriate time and the kids and I and Dean are doing great. And we're getting through this as a family."

Tori Spelling wears sheer black dress at Hollywood event

Tori Spelling cited irreconcilable differences as the grounds for her divorce. (Andrew J Cunningham)

Spelling elaborated about the major change to her life on an earlier episode of her podcast.

"So, I just filed for divorce," she said, taking a deep breath. "I just filed for divorce, whoa. I said the words that I’ve said in my head for like 16 years…wild."

The mom of five admitted she thought about leaving at multiple points after the births of some of her children, but never did. 

Having children further impacted their relationship, with Spelling saying, "Our relationship was never the same after having kids."

A photo of Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott tied the knot in 2006 and share five children. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

She continued, "We always said we won’t be those parents who change. We’ll make sure we make our relationship a priority, the two of us, and have date nights, and everything went out the window. I became completely focused on the kids. And kind of left him in a way. And I get it. It doesn’t excuse his behavior and everything he did and how he handled things, and I’m not minimizing his part in this and how his lack of sobriety did affect me and the kids for years and years, and I’m really happy he’s sober now. But our relationship definitely changed, to the point where I felt like I was in this alone with the kids." 

In the divorce filing documents, the date of separation for the couple is listed as June 17, 2023, the same day McDermott shared a now-deleted Instagram post announcing their separation

Tori Spelling

Tori Spelling is requesting spousal support in her divorce. (Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)

Spelling is requesting spousal support, while denying offering spousal support to McDermott. As for their children, she requested full physical custody and joint legal custody, with visitation rights for McDermott.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

