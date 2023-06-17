Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott going 'separate ways' after 17-year marriage, 5 kids: report

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott have decided to split after 17 years of marriage, McDermott reportedly announced Saturday.

"It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own," McDermott, 56, wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post, according to the New York Post.

He added, "We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness."

The couple married in 2006 and have five children together: Liam, 16, Finn, 10, Beau, 6, Stella, 15, and Hattie, 11.

Spelling, 50, hasn’t yet posted on her Instagram about the separation.

Fox News Digital has reached out to reps for the actors for comment.