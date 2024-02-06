Candy Spelling calls Tori Spelling ‘survivor’ after marriage breakdown, hospitalization and moldy house

Candy Spelling gave an update on her daughter Tori Spelling, who has been through a series of personal struggles.

"You know what, [she’s] as well as can be expected. She is a survivor of everything," Spelling told Fox News Digital.

When asked if Tori and the family are doing OK, Spelling replied "Yes, doing great."

Candy Spelling attended the Clive Davis annual pre-Grammy party at the Beverly Hilton Saturday with her friend, reality TV star Josh Flagg, and was thrilled to be at the event.

"I think it’s been 50 years, approximately, that he’s been doing this, and everyone that’s anyone wants to come to this party, so it’s almost more exciting than the Grammys itself," she said.

Over the last year, Spelling's daughter Tori has faced a series of hardships in her life.

In June, her husband Dean McDermott shared in a since-deleted Instagram post, "It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own."

The couple married in 2006 and have five children together: Liam, 16, Finn, 10, Beau, 6, Stella, 15, and Hattie, 11. Spelling has not publicly commented about the separation.

In addition to the breakdown of her marriage, Tori and her family have been dealing with health issues following issues with "extreme mold" in the house they had been renting.

She first posted about the issue in May, saying the family had been in a "continual spiral of sickness" and asking for recommendations for a "mold lawyer."

In August, Tori shared that she had been hospitalized for four days but did not specify the reason for her stay.

Tori later shared on social media that she and her five children were sharing an RV together, though it was unclear if it was out of necessity or a vacation.

"as long as we have each other… #summer2023 #familytime #pricelessmemories #ontheroad #backtoschool," Spelling wrote in her Instagram caption. None of the photos featured McDermott.

In a November interview with The Daily Mail, McDermott called out Candy Spelling for apparently not helping Tori or their children despite their financial struggles.

"It's your daughter," McDermott told the outlet. "It's your flesh and blood, and it's your grandbabies. And for someone who is so blessed to have so much, it would be really nice for her to share with her daughter."

The mother and daughter have both confessed numerous times over the years that they've never been especially close, and they've been estranged at times.

Tori did wish her mother a happy birthday on social media in September, writing in the caption of a post with a throwback pic, "never take for granted the beautiful life you raised Rand and I in with Dad. And, I am such a resilient and strong human and I owe so much of that to you.

"Strong women run in our family. I’m passing it on."

However, according to McDermott, Candy is not very involved with the couple's five children.

"I think the real shame is for her to miss out on these wonderful children because they are really beautiful children," he said in his interview with the Daily Mail. "They're very gifted and special."

McDermott spent the past summer in rehab to deal with alcohol addiction. After rehab, he moved into a sober living home.

Fox News Digital's Emily Trainham and Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.