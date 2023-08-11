Tori Spelling shows off RV adventure with 5 kids as divorce rumors swirl

Tori Spelling is taking the high road and bringing her five kids along for the ride.

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" star posted a glimpse into her time with her family while they shared an RV together.

"as long as we have each other… #summer2023 #familytime #pricelessmemories #ontheroad #backtoschool," Spelling wrote in her Instagram caption.

The carousel of photos included snaps of her cuddling in bed with one of her daughters, while some of her other children were all smiles giving a thumbs up in the candid pictures.

The 50-year-old actress also shared a few photographs of her kids at the beach and included scenic photos of the coastline.

Spelling’s "priceless memories" moment with her children comes on the heels of divorce rumors with her husband of 17 years, Dean McDermott, who was not featured in any of her new photos.

McDermott, 56, announced in June that he and Spelling are on the verge of a divorce.

"It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own," McDermott wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post, according to the New York Post.

He added, "We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness."

The couple married in 2006 and have five children together: Liam, 16, Finn, 10, Beau, 6, Stella, 15, and Hattie, 11.

Spelling has not yet publicly commented about the separation.

The possible divorce is not the only thing that the actress' family has been dealing with. In May, Spelling claimed the "mold infection" of her rented home has been "slowly killing" her family for the past three years.

The "Saved by the Bell" actress took to Instagram to ask for recommendations for a "mold lawyer."

"Does anyone know how to find a major great MOLD lawyer in CA that can help our family?" the actress wrote on her Instagram story. "Our troubles are next level with our mold problem and the house that's been slowly killing us for 3 years."

"My kids and I are so sick and can't get well and our family needs help. Overwhelmed," she continued. "We do need to start with an amazing lawyer who can guide us through this."

Spelling previously shared her family had been in a "continual spiral of sickness" before finding out her rented home was infested with "extreme mold."

"Here we are again at Urgent Care," Spelling posted on Instagram in May along with photos of her and her children in an examination room. "We’ve all been on this continual spiral of sickness for months. Sick. Get better. To get sick again."

