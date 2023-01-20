Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tori Spelling
Published

Tori Spelling shares update on daughter Stella's condition after two hospitalizations: 'Not great'

Spelling shares her daughter with husband Dean McDermott

By Ashlyn Messier | Fox News
close
Tori Spelling talks being an ordained minister, quarantining with husband Dean McDermott: ‘It brought us closer’ Video

Tori Spelling talks being an ordained minister, quarantining with husband Dean McDermott: ‘It brought us closer’

Tori Spelling talks being an ordained minister, quarantining with husband Dean McDermott: ‘It brought us closer’

Tori Spelling is revealing more about her daughter Stella's hemiplegic migraine diagnosis. 

Spelling first shared an update on her 14-year-old daughter's health on her Instagram story, sharing that she was home from the hospital. She also shared what she was diagnosed with. 

"At the ER, she was diagnosed with a hemiplegic migraine. It's a condition that affects one side of the body," Spelling explained.

"Signs of a hemiplegic migraine attack are similar to what would be presented in a stroke, that typically includes sudden severe headache on one side of the brain, weakness, and numbness on one half of the body," The "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum continued. 

Tori Spelling went on SiriusXM's "Jeff Lewis Live" where she talked about her daughter's hemiplegic migraine diagnosis. 

Tori Spelling went on SiriusXM's "Jeff Lewis Live" where she talked about her daughter's hemiplegic migraine diagnosis.  (Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

TORI SPELLING SAYS ‘HITS JUST KEEP COMING’ AS SHE REVEALS 14-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER STELLA IS IN HOSPITAL

Spelling also did an interview on SiriusXM's "Jeff Lewis Live" that was released January 19, where she explained more about her daughter's condition. When she was initially asked about how her daughter was doing during the interview, Spelling answered that Stella was "not great."

"She went to the ER now twice," Spelling said. "Everyone knows she went once last week, and then you know she went a couple days ago and was diagnosed with a hemiplegic migraine."

Spelling described more of what her daughter experienced because of the condition, which was something Spelling didn't know about before her daughter's diagnosis. 

TORI SPELLING SAYS LATE DAD AARON SPELLING ‘KEPT HER GROUNDED’ DESPITE BEING ‘BORN INTO A HOLLYWOOD FAMILY’

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott share five children, Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn, Beau and Jack.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott share five children, Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn, Beau and Jack. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

"One side of you goes numb," she said. "It almost kind of mimics what a stroke would be," Spelling explained.

"Her left arm went completely numb, she couldn't lift it. Then half of her throat, then her mouth—so it looked like she had had a stroke," she continued. 

As for how Stella is doing now, she is still experiencing some symptoms from the hereditary disease and is slowly recovering. 

DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS MOBILE APP TODAY

Tori Spelling shared that Stella is currently seeing a neurologist following her two ER visits. 

Tori Spelling shared that Stella is currently seeing a neurologist following her two ER visits.  (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

"She's still dizzy," she shared. "She's nauseous. The migraine broke. They broke it each time she went to the ER. She's going to a neurologist at Children's Hospital LA."

Spelling shares Stella with her husband Dean McDermott. The couple have four other children, Liam, Hattie, Finn and Beau. 

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 

Trending