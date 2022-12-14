‘90210’ stars Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth visit beach house where they filmed show:' 'Looks exactly the same'

Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth are turning the clock back 20 years.

The former "90210" co-stars recently visited the show's beach house, which acted as the apartment their characters Donna Martin and Kelly Taylor lived in along with David Silver, played by Brian Austin Green. The three of them moved into the apartment on the FOX show when their characters graduated from West Beverly High.

"OMG we went back to the beach apartment...," Spelling, 49, wrote on Instagram "My bff @jenniegarth and I went back to our beloved (well Kelly & Donna's beloved) beach apartment for the first time in over 20 years!"

Spelling and Garth returned the house to record an episode of their podcast, "9021OMG," in which they rematch episodes of the iconic show, divulge all the behind-the-scenes secrets and sometimes invite other former cast members to get in on the fun.

During the podcast, the duo discussed what it was like filming at the famed apartment, and what it was like to come back 20 years later, with Garth admitting she had "never been inside" since the cast only filmed in front of the exterior of the house, with all the interior shots filmed inside a soundstage.

While seeing the inside of the house was new for Garth, Spelling let it slip she would occasionally sneak inside during breaks in filming. Seeing it for the first time, Garth was impressed by how similar it looked to the soundstage they filmed on, with both agreeing the outside of the house "looks exactly the same" since they were last there.

"It makes me feel very young ... The way we're both sitting on the couch is how we used to sit on the couch, on the set, in the beach apartment," Spelling recalled. "It just reminds me of so many times [we were] just laughing. And it reminded me of your belly, and [Garth's daughter] Luca Bella in your belly. You would see movement and you would have like little gurgles and sounds. It takes me back."

Garth added: "I literally feel at home. I feel very comfortable." She also explained she hopes "they never change this ever" and that she "wouldn't mind if they updated some things inside," but that she would prefer the outside to always "stay the same."

Part of the reason the two feel the owner of the building hasn't changed anything about the exterior of the apartment is because it is so well-known for being featured on the show, and is advertised on AirBnb as the "90210 Apartment." As stated on the listing, the house has 270-degree views of the beach.

The two wondered if people staying in the apartment ever hear fans of the show shouting from outside over their excitement at seeing the famous house. They came to the conclusion that it's possible, since they've seen countless pictures on social media of fans posing in front of the house.

In the process of exploring the property, Spelling and Garth noted the lawn chairs looked like the exact ones that were there while they were filming, and joked that since they didn't get to keep anything from the original set, they should be allowed to take one of the chairs on the patio.

They also found out the famed home is now worth $9 million, leading Spelling and Garth's cohost Sisanie Villaclara to wonder how three teenagers who just graduated from high school were able to afford a luxury beachfront apartment, Garth quipped "our parents were loaded."