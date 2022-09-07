Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott and Candy Spelling hold hands during beach outing as couple is 'co-parenting'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tori Spelling revealed her "co-parenting" routine with Dean McDermott as photos surfaced of the family spending time with the "Beverly Hills, 90210" star's mother Candy Spelling.

Candy, Tori and Dean, along with the couple's 5-year-old son, enjoyed time at the beach Monday in Malibu. Monday's outing reportedly marks the first time the two women have been photographed together in five years.

Tori and Candy's falling out seemingly began after the death of Aaron Spelling, Candy's husband and Tori's father. In 2009, Candy blamed Tori for Aaron's death in an interview with 94.7 WMAS-FM’s Kellogg Krew.

"My daughter one day decided that she wasn’t speaking to my husband, myself and my son, and that’s how it’s continued for the last, oh gosh, four or five years," Candy claimed. "And it was sad. That’s what killed my husband, actually. He just didn’t want to live after that. He [had] just done everything he could possibly do for his daughter, and she wanted no part of him once he couldn’t do anything for her."

Despite the allegations, Tori characterized her father as "grounded" and "humble" in a previous interview with Fox News Digital.

"I was born into a Hollywood family, and I think my dad being as huge as he was as a producer – he was so grounded and so humble and so kind," Tori said at the time.

Aaron was behind classic hits such as "Melrose Place," " Charlie's Angels ," "Mod Squad" and "Dynasty."

"He was my mentor. He was my dad, but my mentor in life and seeing how he handled people and how genuine and how much he loved his fans and just anybody," she added. "He never changed. I think that kind of transitioned onto me. That's what I saw. That's what I learned. So I never change."

Candy and Tori have seemingly patched up their mother-daughter relationship. In 2019, Tori spoke about the reconciliation briefly during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen."

"What’s your current relationship like with your mom, Candy?" Cohen asked.

"It’s good, really good right now," Tori responded.

The mother-daughter drama isn't the only thing Tori is dealing with. The "Saved by the Bell" actress and McDermott have been fielding separation rumors since March 2021 when the actors were spotted without their wedding rings.

About a month later, Tori was spotted having a heated phone call outside a lawyer's office while holding a notepad with the words "assets," "support" and "custody" written on it.

However, Tori recently spoke about the couple's "co-parenting" strategies during an interview with People magazine.

"Co-parenting, Dean and I definitely have different parenting strategies. I'm kind of the feelings mom and he's more procedural," she told the outlet.

"He's really great at timing and planning. I'm not good with that. You need both of those to make it work. You really do need that to be a complete human. You need both worlds," Tori added.

Tori elaborated on her parenting style and shared the kids' routine after school.

"My kids, they'll probably say, 'Oh, Mom asks too much about our feelings.' That's OK," she told People.

"I am constantly checking in and saying, 'OK, what's up? What are your worries? Let's talk about it. I can't predict the unknown, but let's talk about what scenarios could happen and talk about it.' And then when they come back from school, we do a recap," Tori added.

Tori and Dean have been married since May 2006 and share five children: Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn and Beau.

The couple went through a cheating scandal in late 2013 after McDermott admitted to stepping out on Tori. The scandal led to the creation of the 2014 Lifetime docuseries, "True Tori."