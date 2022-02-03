Tori Spelling says late dad Aaron Spelling 'kept her grounded' despite being 'born into a Hollywood family'

[headlines video]

Tori Spelling, daughter of late famed producer Aaron Spelling, learned to stay grounded and humble from her father.

Spelling, 48, opened up about her relationship with her father, who died in 2006, and her thoughts on her children jumping into the entertainment industry in an interview with Fox News Digital.

"I was born into a Hollywood family, and I think my dad being as huge as he was as a producer - he was so grounded and so humble and so kind," the "Beverly Hills, 90210" star told Fox News Digital.

Aaron Spelling was behind classic hits such as "Melrose Place," "Charlie's Angels," "Mod Squad" and "Dynasty."

"He was my mentor. He was my dad, but my mentor in life and seeing how he handled people and how genuine and how much he loved his fans and just anybody," she told Fox News Digital. "He never changed. I think that kind of transitioned onto me. That's what I saw. That's what I learned. So I never change."

"I've always been grounded and I really believe in that," she continued. "And that's something I really feel strongly with my kids, you know, wanting to keep them grounded and humble. We always lead with kindness, I tell them."

Tori Spelling shares five children with husband Dean McDermott. She and McDermott met in 2005 while filming "Mind over Murder." They were married to other people at the time, but were married to each other by 2006.

As for supporting her kids entering the Hollywood industry, Tori Spelling told Fox News Digital she would "encourage them" to begin acting if "they really wanted it." She noted today's celebrity culture is different with the rise of social media, including TikTok.

"It's a new kind of celebrity, and they have their own talents and their own journeys and great businesses. But, you know, it was different when I was growing up. If you wanted to be an actor, you didn't want to just be famous, like you learned your craft.

"I got an agent and took acting classes and really worked on myself before I even put myself out there, and I think that's what I would encourage them if they really wanted it. It's not about saying, ‘Hey, I want to be famous’ or ‘Hey, I want to be a celebrity or an actor.’ You really got to go for it and prove that you're driven enough because it is an industry that builds you up to break you down. There's a lot of rejection. So you have to be prepared for that."

Tori Spelling's acting career has landed her many roles, including a recent brand partnership with Hydroxycut. The star is gearing up to host a cardio-filled, '90s-themed workout sponsored by Hydroxycut on Feb. 12 ahead of Super Bowl LVI .

As for her big game day plans? Tori Spelling says she'll be prepping traditional appetizers but with a healthy twist.

"I'm all about like taking meals and dishes and recipes and making them my own," she told Fox News Digital. "So it's a fun challenge for me. Like, how do I do nachos that make them a little healthier, make them fit into a calorie count for my day?"