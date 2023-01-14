Tori Spelling says her daughter Stella, 14, is home from the hospital after suffering a 'Hemiplegic Migraine'

Tori Spelling shared on update on her 14-year-old daughter Stella's health on Friday after posting a photo of the teenager in the hospital earlier this week.

The 49-year-old actress revealed on her Instagram Story that Stella is home from the hospital after suffering from a "hemiplegic migraine."

"I wanted to thank everyone for all the well-wishes for Stella," the "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum wrote on image of Stella in which she was seen laying on a couch alongside her dog with a hospital band on her wrist.

Spelling continued, "She is home and feeling much better."

The "Scary Movie 2" star went on to explain that her daughter was diagnosed with a hemiplegic migraine, a rare and serious type of migraine headache, per MedLine.

She wrote,"At the ER, she was diagnosed with a Hemiplegic Migraine. It's a condition that affects one side of the body. Signs of a Hemiplegic Migraine attack are similar to what would be presented in a stroke, that typically includes sudden severe headache on one side of the brain, weakness, and numbness on one half of the body."

"It can be terrifying if you don't know what's happening or about this type of migraine. As a migraine sufferer my entire life, I had no idea about this. Grateful to everyone at the ER. They were amazing and took great loving care of her."

Spelling shares Stella, daughter Hattie, 11, and sons Liam, 15, Beau, 5 and Finn, 10, with husband Dean McDermott, 55.

On Wednesday night, the "Stori Telling" author shared a photo on her Instagram Story of Stella in a hospital bed. She was pictured wearing a hospital gown and a mask and was hooked up to various wires.

Spelling captioned the photo, "The hits just keep coming," referencing the continuous flow of health issues her family has been dealing with over the past few months.

In December 2022, Spelling told her Instagram followers that Beau had just recovered from an illness that kept him out of school for three weeks only to fall ill again.

"High fevers, [vomiting], and so stuffy. Parents, are you finding this to be true as well?" she wrote in the caption. "That our kiddos are just getting sick again as soon as they get back to school? It's like groundhogs day…"

Spelling herself was hospitalized not too long ago when she began experiencing health issues around the holidays. She shared a photo of herself to her Instagram Story in response to trolls who were accusing her of faking her symptoms after she revealed that she was experiencing dizziness and having trouble breathing, according to Us Weekly.

While at the hospital, Spelling explained that doctors ran a myriad of tests to figure out what was wrong with her.

"Here I am in [the] hospital since late last night. To all of you who gas lit me when you were told I [was] too sick to work, well here I am," she shared per the outlet. "How about next time [you] take someone at face value and show kindness instead of doubtfulness, remember, for people like me, NOT working is a nightmare. I'm a hustler and a workaholic. I always choose work."

McDermott and Spelling met in 2005 and started an affair while both married to other people. After leaving their respective spouses, the two married in 2006 and had their first child a year later. The early days of their relationship were documented on their Oxygen reality show "Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood."

Their marriage has not always been the smoothest, with split rumors first surfacing four years after their wedding when footage of them fighting was aired as part of the fifth season of their show. While those rumors were quashed, a few years later McDermott admitted to cheating on Spelling in 2013.

Spelling's struggle to reconcile with her husband was documented on the couple's next reality series, "True Tori."

"He's never going to be happy with just me," Spelling said in one of the episodes.

The couple made it through that rough patch in their marriage, celebrating their 14th wedding anniversary in May 2020. In 2019, McDermott spoke out about his affair, telling Us Weekly, "I thought that Tori was just going to run for the hills, and I could totally understand why, but she was like, ‘I just can’t turn off the love for you. I love you. You hurt me. I’m angry, but I love you. I can’t turn that off.’"

Fox News Digital's Lori Bashian contributed to this report.

