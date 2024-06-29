Tori Spelling has 2 placentas in her freezer, reveals ex Dean McDermott 'cooked' and 'seasoned' another

As a mother of five, Tori Spelling has a lot on her plate … perhaps quite literally.

During Friday's episode of her "misSPELLING" podcast, the "Beverly Hills 90210" alum opened up about why she continues to store her placentas in her freezer and explained the benefits of eating them.

"I will comment on the last thing [people] would think I have in my freezer, though. And that would that'd be my placenta," she said. "Unsure which child. There's 2 in there. So unless I have, like, the biggest placenta in the world, there's 2 vats in there."

"This is normal," she continued. "Because there's all that fancy stuff you're supposed to they say it's good luck to eat it, or it's good luck to bury it, or it's good luck to, you know, have it sent and made into that powder and they put into pills and I'm just too lazy to send it out."

Spelling — who shares children Liam, 17, Stella, 16, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7, with ex Dean McDermott — admitted that she asked her good friend to store her youngest son's placenta at her house.

"His is still in her freezer," Spelling shared. "You want to talk good friends? She came to the hospital the day Beau was born...But because I had a C-section and we had complications and Beau had something [where] we had to stay in the hospital for a bit. I said, ‘Jess, can you take the placenta home because they’ve given it to me and I don’t know what to do with it?’ So she, like a proper best friend, did take it home."

While her friend has asked Spelling "a few times" to retrieve the placenta, the actress said she hasn't gotten around to it, but added, "I'm going to one day."

"The ones in my freezer currently, I don't know. We move a lot, so unfortunately a couple got lost," she admitted. "Imagine they got lost or left at a rental. Imagine you open up a freezer and...that would be interesting to put on eBay."

Despite not knowing which placentas belong to whom, Spelling is all about reaping the benefits.

"Dean's an amazing chef. So I mean, it was like, a little truffle oil, little salt and pepper. He cooked it and seasoned it and it was actually really good," she revealed.

This isn't the first jaw-dropping revelation Spelling has dished about on her podcast. This past week, the actress admitted her first breast augmentation surgery took place at a local strip mall.

"My first boob job, I had a friend at the time," she said. "It was the bad boyfriend I talk about, it was his friend's girlfriend, and she was like, ‘Oh you just have to go to this place.' I went to this doctor, and it was in a strip mall. I can't make this up. I think he was a fine doctor. It was just an outpatient surgery center in a strip mall. I was 19, so I was like, ‘Uh this isn't Beverly Hills,' I was confused."

"Of course, I didn't say anything. I got them done and [my friends] took me home," she explained. "At the time, I was best friends with Alicia Silverstone and Carmen Electra, and they were taking care of me. I can't even make this stuff up, you guys."

Spelling said she eventually had to get them redone.

"My whole intention of getting them redone was to go smaller," Spelling explained. "Looking back in the '90s, I liked my boobs, I wish I had just kept them. I was like a 32B, maybe like an A+ or minus. I just wanted to make them fuller."