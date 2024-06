Kristin Cavallari will not tolerate any assertions that she's lied about the cosmetic procedures she's received, telling Instagram followers that she's been nothing but transparent and honest.

On a recent episode of her podcast, "Let's Be Honest," Cavallari spoke in depth with Nashville surgeon Dr. Jacob Unger about plastic surgery.

"I had my boobs done twice. 'Cause I got them done after I breastfed [son] Jackson, my second. And then I got pregnant with [daughter] Saylor," Cavallai shared. "So as soon as I was done breastfeeding Saylor, I was like, ’I'm just gonna re-do them.… Just 'cause they looked awful again."

"The second time was so easy. I mean it was such a breeze," Cavallari admitted. "Carmen Electra actually said this to me years ago, but she was like, ‘Oh you’ve never done your boobs?'" she recounted. "'Cause I think I had seen her right before I was about to do them the first time. She's like, ‘Each time is so much easier.' And it's true."

An edited portion of the podcast, which was released on Tuesday, was also shared to Cavallari's social media. Users were quick to comment on her boob job admission, questioning if she'd been entirely truthful in the past.

"I thought she just got a breast lift?" one user wrote, eliciting a pointed response from the former "Laguna Beach" star.

"I did both after breast feeding. Everyone acting like I lied about it when I never got asked specifically about implants themselves," she replied. "I said in an interview YEARS ago that I had a lift (which, to me, felt like I was revealing more than I actually needed to) but I never once denied implants, ever."

In a Q&A with followers on her Instagram in 2022, Cavallari was asked if her breasts were real. "Gotta keep it real with y'all: got a lift after breast feeding all 3 kids," she wrote alongside a photo of her in a white bikini.

Cavallari shares those three children with ex-husband and former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler.

The reality star previously revealed that she recently introduced sons Camden, 11, and Jaxon, 9, as well as daughter Saylor, 8, to her new boyfriend Mark Estes, who is 13 years her junior.