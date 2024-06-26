Tori Spelling got plastic surgery at a strip mall when she was 19

Tori Spelling is opening up about a risky move she made as a teenager.

During a recent episode of her "misSpelling" podcast, the "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum revealed that her first breast augmentation surgery took place at a local strip mall.

"My first boob job, I had a friend at the time," she said. "It was the bad boyfriend I talk about, it was his friend's girlfriend, and she was like, ‘Oh you just have to go to this place.' I went to this doctor, and it was in a strip mall. I can't make this up. I think he was a fine doctor. It was just an outpatient surgery center in a strip mall. I was 19, so I was like, ‘Uh this isn't Beverly Hills,' I was confused."

"Of course, I didn't say anything. I got them done and [my friends] took me home," she explained. "At the time, I was best friends with Alicia Silverstone and Carmen Electra, and they were taking care of me. I can't even make this stuff up, you guys."

Spelling admitted she eventually had to get them redone.

"My whole intention of getting them redone was to go smaller," Spelling explained. "Looking back in the '90s, I liked my boobs, I wish I had just kept them. I was like a 32B, maybe like an A+ or minus. I just wanted to make them fuller."

This isn't the first time Spelling has been open about her physical transformations.

In April, the actress admitted she turned to Type 2 diabetes medication to help her lose weight after the birth of her fifth child.

"I tried Ozempic, and it didn't work for me," she said on her "misSPELLING" podcast. "So, I went on Mounjaro, which did do the trick, and I did lose weight."

Spelling shared that since it is becoming more common for celebrities to discuss taking antidiabetics for weight loss, she is comfortable sharing her own experience. "It's a different time, so I don't feel shamed saying that."

Spelling began taking Mounjaro in 2017 after the birth of her son, Beau. She is also a mother to four other children; Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, and Finn, 11, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Dean McDermott .

"At my heaviest, I was 120 pounds my entire life," Spelling said on her podcast. "And after Beau, I was 160 pounds. I couldn't lose the weight, and the doctor was like, ‘Well, it's an age thing.'"

"I'm happy with my weight," she said at the time. "I did go off of it because I had hit my ideal weight and I felt like I didn't want to get any thinner."