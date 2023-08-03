Tony Bennett's widow and son share late singer's final words

Tony Bennett's son and widow shared the singer's final words to each of them during their first interview since the legendary musician passed away.

Bennett died July 21 at the age of 96, according to a post shared on the singer's Instagram page. He was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2016, but no official cause of death has been given.

"His last words to me (were), 'Thank you,'" Danny Bennett said during an appearance on the "Today" show. "Can’t say it better than that."

"That he loved me ... he would wake up every day and still say that," his widow Susan Benedetto recalled. "He woke up happy every day."

The musician also kept singing until the very end, and Benedetto revealed his final song was his very first hit, "Because of You." "The music never left him," she said.

After being diagnosed with Alzheimer's, Bennett's wife and son thought the singer would want to take a step back from the microphone but admitted he had other plans. "…Tony’s like, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about. You know, I wanna keep singing,’" Benedetto recalled.

Danny added, "We’d take him to the doctor and he’d go, 'What am I-- why am I here?'

"We would leave," Benedetto recalled. "And Tony’s like, 'Susan. I’m really okay. We don’t have to come back.'"

During his nearly 70-year long career, Bennett sold over 50 million records worldwide. At the time of his death, Celebrity Net Worth estimated his fortune to be approximately $200 million.

Danny, who also served as his father's manager, recalled how he introduced Bennett's music to a younger generation.

"He came into my office one time. And he said, 'I was watching MTV.' He goes, 'I think I can do that.' And then walked out," Danny recalled. "And I was like, all right."

"I put him on these shows that were, you know, 60,000 kids at RFK Stadium, between Nine Inch Nails and PJ Harvey," he added. "And, you know, it was a little nerve-wracking."

Some of the musician's most popular releases include "I Left My Heart in San Francisco," "Love for Sale," "Cheek to Cheek" and "Duets II."

His final album, "Love for Sale," was recorded with his longtime friend and collaborator, Lady Gaga, and released in 2021. The album was actually the pair's second. Gaga recorded "Cheek to Cheek" with Bennett in 2014.

"Tony left us today but he was still singing the other day at his piano and his last song was, ‘Because of You,’ his first #1 hit," Bennett's family shared on Instagram at the time of his death. "Tony, because of you we have your songs in our heart forever."

