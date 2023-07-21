Legendary singer Tony Bennett dead at 96, publicist says
Famed American singer Tony Bennett has died Friday at the age of 96.
His publicist Sylvia Weiner confirmed Bennett's death to the Associated Press, saying that Bennett passed away in his hometown of New York.
As of now there has been no specific cause of death announced, although Bennett was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2016 and his health had been declining since.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.