Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment
Published

Legendary singer Tony Bennett dead at 96, publicist says

Bennett, who died at 96, leaves behind several adult children

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman , Sarah Taylor | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Famed American singer Tony Bennett has died Friday at the age of 96.

His publicist Sylvia Weiner confirmed Bennett's death to the Associated Press, saying that Bennett passed away in his hometown of New York.

As of now there has been no specific cause of death announced, although Bennett was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2016 and his health had been declining since.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 05: Tony Bennett leaves Radio City Music Hall on August 05, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images) (James Devaney/GC Images)

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

Trending