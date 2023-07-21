Move Back
Tony Bennett: His life in photos
Legendary singer Tony Bennett has died at age 96, his publicist said Friday. Bennett won a slew of awards and performed alongside big names including Lady Gaga.
- Columbia recording artist Tony Bennett as a teen idol.read more
- From left to right, Tony Bennett, his daughter, singer Antonia Bennett, and son, producer Danny Bennett, attending the Clive Davis pre-Grammy party at the Beverly Hills Hotel, Beverly Hills, California, Feb. 26, 2002.read more
- Tony Bennett performing live on stage at Elstree Studios for an Associated Television broadcast in 1962.read more
- Tony Bennett at the Mark Hopkins Hotel at the dedication of its plaza to him, May 20, 1977.read more
- Tony Bennett performing on stage as Ohio radio disc jockey Bill Randall, left, applauds and teenage girls scream in the audience at a high school in Cleveland.read more
- Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett during a surprise appearance at the Frank Sinatra School of the Arts on June 16, 2014, in New York City.read more
- Tony Bennett holding his Grammy Award for best traditional pop vocal performance, for "Tony Bennett on Holiday," Feb. 25, 1998, in New York City.read more
- Tony Bennett attending the Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Awards ceremony and dinner at the Marriott Marquis June 12, 2003, in New York City.read more
- Tony Bennett on the red carpet for the 28th Annual Kennedy Center Honors Dec. 4, 2005, in Washington, D.C.read more
- Tony Bennett holding up his award for the Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance during the 35th Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 24, 1993, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.read more
- Tony Bennett at the Emmy Awards, Sept. 8, 1996, in Pasadena, California.read more
- Tony Bennett in concert at the newly opened Encore Boston Harbor Casino in Everett, Massachusetts, on Aug. 8, 2019.read more
