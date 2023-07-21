Go Back
  Published
    12 Images

    Tony Bennett: His life in photos

    Legendary singer Tony Bennett has died at age 96, his publicist said Friday. Bennett won a slew of awards and performed alongside big names including Lady Gaga.

  • Singer Tony Bennett is pictured
    Columbia recording artist Tony Bennett as a teen idol.
    Bettmann/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Singer Tony Bennett is pictured
    From left to right, Tony Bennett, his daughter, singer Antonia Bennett, and son, producer Danny Bennett, attending the Clive Davis pre-Grammy party at the Beverly Hills Hotel, Beverly Hills, California, Feb. 26, 2002.
    Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Singer Tony Bennett is pictured
    Tony Bennett performing live on stage at Elstree Studios for an Associated Television broadcast in 1962.
    David Redfern/Redferns via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Singer Tony Bennett is pictured
    Tony Bennett at the Mark Hopkins Hotel at the dedication of its plaza to him, May 20, 1977.
    Barney Peterson/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Young Tony Bennett performing on stage in front of crowd
    Tony Bennett performing on stage as Ohio radio disc jockey Bill Randall, left, applauds and teenage girls scream in the audience at a high school in Cleveland.
    Hulton Archive/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Singer Tony Bennett is pictured
    Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett during a surprise appearance at the Frank Sinatra School of the Arts on June 16, 2014, in New York City.
    Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Singer Tony Bennett is pictured
    Tony Bennett holding his Grammy Award for best traditional pop vocal performance, for "Tony Bennett on Holiday," Feb. 25, 1998, in New York City.
    MATT CAMPBELL/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Singer Tony Bennett is pictured
    Tony Bennett attending the Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Awards ceremony and dinner at the Marriott Marquis June 12, 2003, in New York City.
    Evan Agostini/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Singer Tony Bennett is pictured
    Tony Bennett on the red carpet for the 28th Annual Kennedy Center Honors Dec. 4, 2005, in Washington, D.C.
    Chris Greenberg/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Singer Tony Bennett is pictured
    Tony Bennett holding up his award for the Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance during the 35th Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 24, 1993, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
    AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Singer Tony Bennett is pictured
    Tony Bennett at the Emmy Awards, Sept. 8, 1996, in Pasadena, California.
    Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Singer Tony Bennett is pictured
    Tony Bennett in concert at the newly opened Encore Boston Harbor Casino in Everett, Massachusetts, on Aug. 8, 2019.
    Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
