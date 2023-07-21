Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga: The music duo's legendary collaboration

The dynamic duo, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, shared a special bond and created a lifetime of cherished memories through their collaborations and love of music.

The famed American singer died Friday at the age of 96 in his hometown of New York City, his publicist Sylvia Weiner confirmed to Fox News Digital.

As of now, there has been no specific cause of death announced, although Bennett was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2016.

In addition to Bennett's friendship with Gaga, whose birth name is Stefani Germanotta, the "I Left My Heart in San Francisco" crooner was very close with her family.

Her father, Joe Germanotta, emotionally shared a few kind words with Fox News Digital about Bennett's death.

"I’m upset. Yes, we were [close with him]. All I can say is, it was an honor to meet with him and spend time with him. That's all I can say right now. I'm a little choked up."

Bennett gained his first pop success in the early 1950s. He enjoyed a career revival in the 1990s and became popular with younger audiences in part because of an appearance on "MTV Unplugged." He continued recording and touring constantly, and his 2014 collaboration with Lady Gaga, "Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga: Cheek to Cheek," debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts.

After Bennett and Gaga released their first album together in 2014, the pair toured together that year and the next. Gaga clearly adored Bennett, and he felt the same. They would collaborate frequently over the years.

Before Bennett's death, the legendary musician and Gaga shared the stage one last time at his sold-out concert at Radio City Music Hall in August 2021. It was also Bennett's 95th birthday.

The event was titled "One Last Time: An Event with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga" and aired on Nov. 28 of that year. Fans and critics alike were moved by his performance, and it was noted that despite his battle with Alzheimer's, he was still able to command the stage with "hardly a stumble over a single lyric."

It was a remarkable send-off to an epic career.

Last April, Gaga was in tears after performing an emotional tribute to her pal.

The singer, who was introduced by the music icon during the Grammys in a pre-taped video, performed a rendition of "Do I Love You" and "Love for Sale."

After her heartfelt performance, which was paired with a video montage of the pair sharing the stage, the singer sat on the edge of the stage and cried.

"I love you, Tony, I miss you," said the 37-year-old, who was met with a standing ovation from the audience.

Bennett and Gaga were nominated for five Grammys that year, including album of the year and traditional pop vocal album for "Love for Sale."

Throughout his career, he received 20 Grammy Awards, two Emmy Awards and was named a Jazz Master by the National Endowment for the Arts.

