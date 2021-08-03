Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett drop jazz duet 'I Get A Kick Out Of You' on singer's 95th birthday, announce album

As Tony Bennett celebrates his 95th birthday, and he and Lady Gaga prepare for a two-night stand at Radio City Music Hall beginning tonight, reps for the singer and Lady Gaga have revealed the title, concept and tracklist for their second collaborative album, "Love for Sale," a Cole Porter tribute.

The Oct. 1 release is being billed as Bennett’s final recording.

"Love for Sale" is the second album from the duo, following their 2015 chart-topper "Cheek to Cheek."

MTV will premiere a video for the track "I Get A Kick Out Of You" Friday at noon ET.

The Porter tribute album is said to include solo selections from both Bennett and Gaga as well as duets; an initial tracklist for the digital/CD/vinyl release (included below) doesn’t designate which are which. The album cover graphic includes a photo of Bennett, acclaimed for his visual art over the years, holding up a sketch of Gaga.

TONY BENNETT AND LADY GAGA TO PAIR UP FOR FINAL SHOWS TOGETHER IN AUGUST

The Radio City shows happening tonight and Thursday are now being billed as Bennett’s final New York City live appearances, as well.

In February, Bennett’s family revealed that the singer had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s five years prior, even though he had maintained a touring schedule up to the beginning of the lockdowns early in 2021.

For Bennett’s 95th, a number of major celebrities are posting birthday tributes via the singer’s Instagram channel or their own, including Paul McCartney, Bono with the Edge and others.

TONY BENNETT AND LADY GAGA RECORDED NEW ALBUM AS HE BATTLED ALZHEIMER’S

The tracklist for "Love for Sale":

1 – It’s De-Lovely

2 – Night and Day

3 – Love For Sale

4 – Do I Love You

5 – I Concentrate On You

6 – I Get a Kick Out of You

‘HOUSE OF GUCCI’: BREAKING DOWN LADY GAGA’S LOOKS

7 – So In Love

8 – Let’s Do It

9 – Just One of Those Things

10 – Dream Dancing

11 – I’ve Got You Under My Skin (DELUXE VERSION)

12 – You’re The Top (DELUXE VERSION)