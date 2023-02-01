Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Tom Girardi, ex ‘Housewives’ husband and disgraced lawyer, indicted over alleged $15 million embezzling scam

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Erika Jayne filed for divorce from Tom Girardi in November 2020

By Tracy Wright | Fox News
Thomas Vincet Girardi was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday for allegedly embezzling more than $15 million from legal clients.

The Justice Department announced the charges against the 83-year-old former lawyer who ran the LA-based Girardi Keese law firm for decades, and rose to prominence as the trial attorney from the Erin Brockovich case.

Girardi is charged with five counts of wire fraud, which carries a maximum 20-year federal prison sentence.

"Mr. Girardi and Mr. Kamon stand accused of engaging in a widespread scheme to steal from their clients and lie to them to cover up the fraud," United States Attorney Martin Estrada said in a release. "In doing so, they allegedly preyed on the very people who trusted and relied upon them the most—their clients. Actions like the ones alleged in the indictment bring disrepute upon the legal profession and will not be tolerated by my office." 

Also charged in the indictment is Christopher Kazuo Kamon, 49, formerly of Encino and Palos Verdes. He remains in federal custody.

Tom Girardi indicted Wednesday for fraud by federal grand jury.

Girardi appeared on the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alongside then-wife, reality star Erika Jayne. Jayne filed for divorce from Girardi in November 2020 after 21 years of marriage. 

Girardi appeared on the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alongside then-wife, reality star Erika Jayne. Jayne filed for divorce from Girardi in November 2020 after 21 years of marriage. 

