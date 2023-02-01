Tom Girardi, ex ‘Housewives’ husband and disgraced lawyer, indicted over alleged $15 million embezzling scam

Thomas Vincet Girardi was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday for allegedly embezzling more than $15 million from legal clients.

The Justice Department announced the charges against the 83-year-old former lawyer who ran the LA-based Girardi Keese law firm for decades, and rose to prominence as the trial attorney from the Erin Brockovich case.

Girardi is charged with five counts of wire fraud, which carries a maximum 20-year federal prison sentence.

"Mr. Girardi and Mr. Kamon stand accused of engaging in a widespread scheme to steal from their clients and lie to them to cover up the fraud," United States Attorney Martin Estrada said in a release. "In doing so, they allegedly preyed on the very people who trusted and relied upon them the most—their clients. Actions like the ones alleged in the indictment bring disrepute upon the legal profession and will not be tolerated by my office."

‘REAL HOUSEWIVES’ STAR ERIKA JAYBE DISMISSED FROM EMBEZZLEMENT, FRAUD LAWSUIT: COURT DOCUMENTS

Also charged in the indictment is Christopher Kazuo Kamon, 49, formerly of Encino and Palos Verdes. He remains in federal custody.