Tom Girardi seen with black eye in first sighting since divorce from Erika Jayne

Tom Girardi has been spotted for the first time since splitting from his wife, Erika Jayne.

The former high-power attorney, 82, was seen wearing an oversized blue polo shirt with a white tee underneath. He also wore baggy khaki shorts and long black socks with matching shoes and a belt. Additionally, he was seen with a black eye on the left side of his face.

It’s unclear how Girardi obtained the injury, but according to Page Six, Jayne, 50, made mention of his failing health on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," including a 2017 car wreck that left him unconscious for 12 hours that was followed by several other health issues including with his sense of sight.

Sonja Morgan from the "Real Housewives of New York City" also questioned how Girardi got the bruise, writing, "What happened," on the Best of Bravo Instagram account.

Girardi and Jayne are currently facing a myriad of lawsuits in addition to their divorce proceedings. Among those suits is a bankruptcy investigation of Girardi’s law firm, Girardi Keese.

It was recently revealed that some of Jayne's statements while filming "Housewives" may make their way into the courtroom to assist in the investigation.

"The show is a treasure trove of self-authenticating admissions from non-scripted actors who did not anticipate that many months later those statements would come back to haunt them or that they would be investigated," attorney Ronald Richards, who is investigating the case, told Page Six last week.

"This is because none of the housewives have a duty to tell the truth on television," he continued. "They are now caught in [an] undesirable legal position, were they lying then or now."

"There’s a lot of inconsistent statements and admissions made by the non-scripted actors that we’re putting together to use in court," he told Us Weekly as well, explaining that he and his team are planning to utilize "discovery from people that used to work for her."

He said that there is no date set for when the statements could appear in court.

"There’s a lot of things we’re still trying to uncover," Richards continued. "We are going to be deposing her [Jayne] at some point, but I want to get all the documents first. What’s important right now is following the money."

Jayne has pushed back against Richards’ investigation, slamming him on Twitter and requesting he be removed from the case, alleging he made "false and inflammatory social media posts and public statements" about her participation in the investigation.

Jayne filed for divorce in November 2020 after 21 years of marriage to the once-renowned trial lawyer.

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report