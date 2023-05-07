Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tom Cruise
Published

Tom Cruise skips coronation for F1 Grand Prix in Miami

'Mission: Impossible' star Tom Cruise sent King Charles a special video message played at his coronation concert

By Tracy Wright | Fox News
close
Prince William honors King Charles at coronation concert with heartfelt speech: ‘We are all so proud of you’ Video

Prince William honors King Charles at coronation concert with heartfelt speech: ‘We are all so proud of you’

The Prince of Wales, the eldest son of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana, is heir to the British throne. The king, the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II, was crowned on May 6 at London's Westminster Abbey.

Tom Cruise had a need for speed fulfilled Sunday as he walked the grid at the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami, Florida.

The 60-year-old "Mission: Impossible" actor mingled with Shakira, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, and LL Cool J at the Miami International Autodrome where Red Bull's Max Verstappen finished the race in first place.

Earlier reports had Cruise scheduled to attend King Charles' coronation this weekend in London, but he instead opted to send his royal pal a special video message played during the coronation concert.

LIONEL RICHIE, KATY PERRY CLOSE CORONATION WITH FIREWORKS; TOM CRUISE SENDS KING CHARLES SPECIAL SHOUT OUT

Tom Cruise wears white polo shirt and sunglasses at F1 car race

Tom Cruise spent coronation weekend in Miami at the Formula 1 race. ( Chris Graythen)

Sitting in the cockpit of his own airplane while flying through the clouds, Cruise paid homage to his iconic "Top Gun" character as he congratulated King Charles III.

"Pilot to pilot, Your Majesty, you can be my wingman any time," Cruise said before dipping out into the clouds.

ROYAL FAMILY CELEBRATES KING CHARLES' CORONATION; PRINCE GEORGE, PRINCESS CHARLOTTE STEAL SHOW

The "Jerry Maguire" star has a long history with the royals, and hosted an early screening of "Top Gun: Maverick" for the Prince and Princess of Wales last year.

Tom Cruise wears white polo shirt and sunglasses at F1 Grand Prix in Miami

Tom Cruise missed King Charles' coronation, but was in attendance at the F1 Grand Prix in Miami. (Dan Istitene)

Tom Cruise and musician Shakira chat on the race track at Formula One event in Miami

Tom Cruise catches up with Shakira at the FI races in Miami (Chandan Khanna)

Shakira wears green cut out tank top with matching sweatpants at formula one races in miami

Shakira recently moved back to the US following her split from ex Gerard Piqué. (Chris Graythen)

His link to the royals dates back more than 30 years when he first met the late Princess Diana at the London premiere of "Far and Away" with his ex-wife, Nicole Kidman.

Cruise formed a friendship with Prince William after learning that the Prince of Wales previously serves as a pilot with the Royal Air Force.

The "Top Gun: Maverick" premiere came days after Cruise played a role in a royal event during the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Cruise introduced the Kings Troop Royal Artillery at the "A Gallop Through History" Platinum Jubilee celebration at the Royal Windsor Horse Show. 

Shakira recently moved back to the United States after breaking up with ex Gerard Piqué due to infidelity allegations. 

princess diana meeting tom cruise and nicole kidman

Cruise has been linked to the royal family since the early days of his career when he and then-wife Nicole Kidman met Princess Diana at the London premiere of their 1992 movie "Far and Away." (Tim Graham)

Kate Middleton wears black and white dress to Top Gun premiere in England

Kate shared a laugh with Tom Cruise at the "Top Gun: Maverick" premiere in London. (Getty Images)

Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel wore a white shirt and sunglasses at F1 race

Vin Diesel showed off his muscles in a white tank top. (Kym Illman)

Michelle Rodriguez wears white corset top at Formula 1 race with Ludacris

Ludacris and Michelle Rodriguez join forces at F1 Grand Prix in Miami. (Jared C. Tilton)

"Fast & Furious" stars Vin Diesel, Ludacris and Michelle Rodriguez also hit the tracks Sunday ahead of the "Fast X" premiere.

FinanceBuzz, a website offering a wide-range of economical tips, recently put out a call for a "Fast and Furious claims adjuster" to not only binge-watch the 10 movies in the franchise, but also take note of damages from all the car crashes in the more than 20 hours of footage in the films.

"We’ll pay our Fast & Furious Claims Adjuster $1,000, plus $100 to cover the cost of any streaming fees, movie tickets, and snacks," FinanceBuzz said in a press release. 

"As a bonus, you’ll get a healthy education about the value of family."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tracy Wright is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to tracy.wright@fox.com.

Trending