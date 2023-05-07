Lionel Richie, Katy Perry close coronation with fireworks; Tom Cruise sends King Charles special shout out

King Charles III and Queen Camilla received a royal welcome to the throne with a star-studded lineup at their coronation concert.

Lionel Richie and Katy Perry closed out the show for 20,000 guests at Windsor Castle, where Tom Cruise dropped in with a special video message for the official new king.

Sitting in the cockpit of his own jet while flying through the clouds, Cruise paid homage to his iconic "Top Gun" character as he congratulated King Charles III.

"Pilot to pilot, Your Majesty, you can be my wingman any time," Cruise said before dipping out into the clouds.

Cruise was absent from the festivities, though. He found his own need for speed at the 2023 Miami Formula One Grand Prix.

The "Mission Impossible" star has a long history with the royals, and hosted an early screening of "Top Gun: Maverick" for the Prince and Princess of Wales last year.

His link to the royals dates back more than 30 years when he first met the late Princess Diana at the London premiere of "Far and Away" with his ex-wife, Nicole Kidman.

Katy Perry rocked a gold Vivienne Westwood ballgown with matching opera length gloves while taking the stage to perform "Roar" and "Firework."

The day before, Perry had slight confusion about seating arrangements for the king's coronation at Westminster Abbey, but eventually found her place among the 2,000 attendees.

Lionel Richie wore a white coat with sparkling rhinestones and a black satin shirt to perform "Easy" behind a baby grand piano.

He also jumped up to sing an energetic version of "All Night Long (All Night)" for the crowd.

Andrea Bocellli, Take That, Nicole Scherzinger and Paloma Faith were just a few of the acts performing Sunday in front of the king, queen, Prince William, Kate Middleton and their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

At one point, the 40-year-old prince took to the mic to share a heartfelt speech dedicated to his father, 74.

"I want to say a few words about my father and why I believe this weekend is so important," the father of three told a cheering crowd. That’s when William pulled out his best dad joke.

"But don’t worry, unlike Lionel, I won’t go on all night long."

"As my grandmother said when she was crowned, ‘Coronations are a declaration of our hopes for the future,’" William said, quoting Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation speech from 1953.

"And I know she’s up there, fondly keeping an eye on us. She would be a proud mother."

He recognized charitable contributions, interfaith acceptance, and environmental causes at the forefront of royal responsibilities.

"Pa, we are all so proud of you," William said. "I also want to express my pride and gratitude for the millions of people who serve in the forces, in classrooms, hospital wards and local communities. I wish I could mention you all. Your service inspires us, and tonight we celebrate you, too."

"I commit myself to serve you all, king, country and commonwealth," William concluded. "God save the king."

King Charles' coronation was held at London's Westminster Abbey on May 6. Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, were both crowned during the official ceremony, which was attended by roughly 2,000 people.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.