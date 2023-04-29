King Charles' coronation: Tom Cruise, Winnie the Pooh, Nicole Scherzinger added to royal concert lineup

The countdown for King Charles III’s coronation has begun.

With just days away from the momentous and historical event, more celebrity guests have been revealed to attend the coronation concert on Sunday, May 7, including Tom Cruise, Nicole Scherzinger and even Disney’s beloved character Winnie the Pooh, according to People via BBC.

The "Mission Impossible" star is scheduled to participate in pre-recorded sketches for the royal event in front of 20,000 members in the crowd, while millions of viewers will be watching at home.

KING CHARLES' CORONATION DETAILS REVEALED

Cruise, Scherzinger and Winnie the Pooh have previously made special appearances at royal events.

Cruise graciously met the late Princess Diana during a movie premiere of "Far and Away." He also attended her funeral.

The Pussycat Dolls lead singer Scherzinger participated in a pageant during the Platinum Jubilee in 2022, and Winnie the Pooh made an appearance at the Children’s Garden Party in honor of the Queen's 80th birthday in 2006.

British adventurer Bear Grylls and singer Sir Tom Jones will also be featured at the coronation concert to honor the King.

KING CHARLES' CORONATION CONCERT: KATY PERRY AND LIONEL RICHIE WILL PERFORM

BBC previously announced the star-studded performance lineup, which includes Katy Perry, Andrea Bocelli and Lionel Richie.

Multiple reports claimed Harry Styles, Elton John, Robbie Williams and the Spice Girls all declined to perform at the coronation concert on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

It was previously reported that Adele and Ed Sheeran also said no to the historical gig.

The coronation concert will be held one day after King Charles and Queen Camilla are crowned at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6.

KING CHARLES WON'T SPEAK TO PRINCE HARRY AT THE CORONATION, PRINCESS DIANA'S FORMER BUTLER CLAIMS

Prince Harry is expected to attend his father’s traditional coronation ceremony.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

His wife, Meghan Markle, confirmed that she would stay behind with their children while Prince Harry travels to the United Kingdom.

Buckingham Palace previously shared a statement regarding the joyous event for the weekend-long coronation celebration.

"As previously announced, the Service will reflect the Monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry," the palace partially said in a release.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Charles and Camilla "hope the Coronation Weekend will provide an opportunity to spend time and celebrate with friends, families and communities across the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth," the release continued. "Their Majesties are looking forward to marking the occasion with the public throughout 2023."