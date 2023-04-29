Expand / Collapse search
King Charles' coronation: Tom Cruise, Winnie the Pooh, Nicole Scherzinger added to royal concert lineup

Harry Styles, Elton John and other stars reportedly turned down offers to perform at coronation concert for King Charles III

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
King Charles is ‘excited’ for coronation amid family drama, has ‘support’ from Camilla: royal family friend Video

King Charles is ‘excited’ for coronation amid family drama, has ‘support’ from Camilla: royal family friend

Lady Anne Glenconner, Princess Margarets lady-in-waiting, was a maid of honor at Queen Elizabeth IIs coronation in 1953. She recently wrote a book titled "Whatever Next?: Lessons from an Unexpected Life."

The countdown for King Charles III’s coronation has begun. 

With just days away from the momentous and historical event, more celebrity guests have been revealed to attend the coronation concert on Sunday, May 7, including Tom Cruise, Nicole Scherzinger and even Disney’s beloved character Winnie the Pooh, according to People via BBC.

The "Mission Impossible" star is scheduled to participate in pre-recorded sketches for the royal event in front of 20,000 members in the crowd, while millions of viewers will be watching at home. 

Cruise, Scherzinger and Winnie the Pooh have previously made special appearances at royal events.

Tom Cruise Princess Diana Nicole Kidman

Diana, Princess of Wales meets actors Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman at the premiere of "Far and Away." (Getty Images)

Cruise graciously met the late Princess Diana during a movie premiere of "Far and Away." He also attended her funeral.

Nicole Scherzinger at royal event

Nicole Scherzinger during the Platinum Pageant on June 5, 2022, in London, England. (Getty Images)

The Pussycat Dolls lead singer Scherzinger participated in a pageant during the Platinum Jubilee in 2022, and Winnie the Pooh made an appearance at the Children’s Garden Party in honor of the Queen's 80th birthday in 2006.

Winnie the Pooh royal garden party

Winnie the pooh wanders around the Forecourt of Buckingham Palace for the Queen's 80th Birthday - Children's Garden Party on June 25, 2006. (Getty Images)

British adventurer Bear Grylls and singer Sir Tom Jones will also be featured at the coronation concert to honor the King.

BBC previously announced the star-studded performance lineup, which includes Katy Perry, Andrea Bocelli and Lionel Richie.

King Charles, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie

Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will perform at King Charles' coronation in May. (Getty Images)

Multiple reports claimed Harry Styles, Elton John, Robbie Williams and the Spice Girls all declined to perform at the coronation concert on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

It was previously reported that Adele and Ed Sheeran also said no to the historical gig.

King Charles Queen Consort Camilla in royal portrait

The Palace recently released a new portrait of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla ahead of the coronation. (Hugo Burnand)

The coronation concert will be held one day after King Charles and Queen Camilla are crowned at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6.

Prince Harry is expected to attend his father’s traditional coronation ceremony.

His wife, Meghan Markle, confirmed that she would stay behind with their children while Prince Harry travels to the United Kingdom.

Buckingham Palace previously shared a statement regarding the joyous event for the weekend-long coronation celebration. 

"As previously announced, the Service will reflect the Monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry," the palace partially said in a release.

Charles and Camilla "hope the Coronation Weekend will provide an opportunity to spend time and celebrate with friends, families and communities across the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth," the release continued. "Their Majesties are looking forward to marking the occasion with the public throughout 2023."

