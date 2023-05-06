King Charles crowned: Prince William, Prince George and the line of succession

King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla were crowned on Saturday in a historic ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London.

The 74-year-old, who is the oldest son of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, was crowned during Britain's first coronation in 70 years. The royal family were joined by more than 2,200 guests from around the world, including international royalty, foreign dignitaries, government officials and celebrities.

Charles immediately ascended to the throne following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8, 2022. Two days later, he was officially proclaimed monarch by the Accession Council in a ceremony at St. James' Palace in London that was televised for the first time in history.

KING CHARLES OFFICIALLY CROWNED BRITISH MONARCH

Line of succession to the British throne:

The succession to the British throne "is regulated not only through descent but also by Parliamentary statute," according to the royal family’s website .

Here’s a look at who is currently in line for the throne after the newly crowned King Charles III.

1. Prince William of Wales

Prince William, the Prince of Wales, is the oldest son of King Charles and the late Princess Diana. The 40-year-old is first in line to the throne. He married Catherine "Kate" Middleton in 2011.

William and Kate, who were named the Prince and Princess of Wales by King Charles III after the Queen's death in September, also hold the titles of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

2. Prince George of Wales

At only nine years old, Prince George of Wales is second in line of succession to the British throne. He is the oldest child of Prince William and Princess Kate. On Saturday, he became the youngest heir ever to participate in a coronation when he served as one of his grandfather's four Pages of Honour.

3. Princess Charlotte of Wales

Princess Charlotte of Wales is the second child of Prince William and Princess Kate. She is 8-years-old.

4. Prince Louis Arthur Charles of Wales

Prince William and Princess Kate welcomed their third child, a boy named Louis Arthur, on April 23, 2018. The five-year-old is fourth in line to the throne.

He was named after William's grandfather, King Charles III, and the Duke's mentor, Louis Mountbatten, who was killed by a bomb in 1979.



5. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

Prince Harry is the fifth in line to the throne. He is the younger son of King Charles and the late Princess Diana.

6. Prince Archie of Sussex

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, welcomed their first child, a boy named Archie, on May 6, 2019. Archie turned four on the day of his grandfather's coronation and is sixth in the line of succession.

He was Queen Elizabeth II's eighth great-grandchild and the younger cousin of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

7. Princess Lilibet of Sussex

Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, 1, is seventh in line to the throne, behind her older brother.

8. Prince Andrew, the Duke of York

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, is Queen Elizabeth II’s third child and second son. The 62-year-old is eighth in the line of succession to the British throne.

9. Princess Beatrice, Mrs. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Beatrice of York is Prince Andrew’s oldest daughter. The 34-year-old married British businessman Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in 2020, and they welcomed daughter Sienna Elizabeth in 2021.

10. Miss Sienna Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna, 1, is 10th in line to the British throne.