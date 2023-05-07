Expand / Collapse search
Royal family celebrates King Charles' coronation; Prince George, Princess Charlotte steal show

Katy Perry, Lionel Richie perform at Windsor Castle for coronation concert

By Tracy Wright | Fox News
King Charles, queen make first balcony appearance Video

King Charles, queen make first balcony appearance

King Charles III and Queen Camilla make their first balcony appearance after their coronation followed by a Royal Air Force flyover.

Princess Kate and Prince William were in great company Sunday for King Charles III coronation concert at Windsor Castle.

Their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, appeared to be having a blast while sitting in the royal box to watch the show with 20,000 revelers.

The family cheered along as Nicole Scherzinger took the stage to sing before Katy Perry and Lionel Richie performed for the new king and queen.

PRINCE WILLIAM, KATE MIDDLETON SHARE NEW VIDEO TO CELEBRATE KING CHARLES' CORONATION: ‘WHAT. A. DAY'

Princess Charlotte and Prince George laugh while watching coronation concert with Kate Middleton and Prince William

Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte watch the coronation concert with Prince George and Prince William. (Chris Jackson)

Prince George, fresh from his duties as a page boy to the newly crowned Queen Camilla, laughed and cheered with his father following one performance.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince George of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales are seen during the Coronation Concert

Princess Kate, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William attend the king's coronation concert on May 7, 2023, in Windsor, England. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Prince George and King Charles at the coronation

King Charles and Prince George are shown during the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6, 2023. (Reuters/Henry Nicholls)

Princess Charlotte waved the Union Jack in support of the United Kingdom while seated beside her glamorous mother.

Their youngest son, Prince Louis, seemed to miss the concert after a big day at the coronation on Saturday.

CORONATION OF KING CHARLES III: THE HISTORIC DAY IN PHOTOS

King Charles' coronation was held at London's Westminster Abbey on May 6. Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, were both crowned during the official ceremony, which was attended by roughly 2,000 people.

Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales attends the Coronation Concert

Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales waves a Union Jack during the coronation concert. (Yui Mok/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

Prince Harry and Prince Andrew, the king's brother, were both in attendance despite their tensions with the royal family.

The Duke of Sussex arrived at Westminster Abbey alone as his wife, Meghan Markle, stayed at home in California with their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Tracy Wright is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to tracy.wright@fox.com.

