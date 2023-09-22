Tom Brady's ex-wife Gisele Bündchen admits divorce was not what she 'dreamed of': 'You have to accept'

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen opened up about her divorce from former NFL star Tom Brady in a new interview.

Bündchen admitted getting divorced was not on her list of hopes and dreams, and reflected on having to accept that people can "grow apart."

"I mean, it's not what I dreamed of and what I hoped for," she said in a preview for an interview on "CBS News Sunday Morning." "My parents have been married for 50 years, and I really wanted that to happen. But I think you have to accept, you know, sometimes that the way you are in your 20s, it's sometimes you grow together, sometimes you grow apart. I mean, he's the father of my kids, you know? So, I always wish him the best, and I'm so grateful that he gave me wonderful children."

Brady and Bündchen officially announced their divorce in separate Instagram posts in October 2022.

The former NFL quarterback and the supermodel had been the subject of divorce rumors for the entirety of the 2022 NFL season.

"In recent days my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," Brady wrote at the time. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

Bündchen added, "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."

At the time, there was speculation that Brady's decision to un-retire from the NFL, which only lasted for one season, was the source of tension between the couple. Sources claimed that the marital issues between Bündchen and Brady were "nothing new."

"[The problems] are 10 years old," an insider told People magazine. "This has been going on forever. This is nothing new to either of them."

Brady first announced he would step away from the NFL on Feb. 1, 2022, but 40 days later he changed his mind. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback officially retired on Feb. 1 of this year.

Since the split, the former Victoria's Secret model has shared insight into her life — including her decision to become sober.

"Right after I turned 40, actually, I felt a huge difference between when I had the glass of wine and when I didn't have the glass of wine," she told People magazine.

"It's socially accepted to have a glass of wine. And people even say, ‘Oh, it's healthy for you.’ Well, it is not healthy for me. If you want to ask of your body what I ask of my body, which is a lot, I can't be having all these things (alcohol, caffeine) because they add up."

After two years of her lifestyle change, Bündchen claimed she feels more "clear" and "very sharp" and that she sleeps "much better."

