Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Published

Tom Brady says there is 'no retirement in my future' despite Bucs' struggles

Tom Brady on midseason retirement: 'I love the sport and I love the teammates'

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Tom Brady has finally looked somewhat human – he's thrown just eight touchdowns in six games this year.

His 1,652 passing yards still rank fifth in the NFL, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are scoring just 20.2 points per game, which ranks 20th.

Tom Brady was not happy with his first-half performance against the New Orleans Saints.

Tom Brady was not happy with his first-half performance against the New Orleans Saints. (Chris Graythen)

Brady has been in the news amid divorce rumors, which has forced a conversation on whether he could hang it up midseason – reminder, Brady retired in February, but after just 40 days, he said he had unfinished business.

The 45-year-old was asked about possibly retiring midseason, but he shut it down.

"I love the sport and I love the teammates, and I wanna go do a great job for this team like I always have. So, no retirement in my future."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady yells to the crowd as he takes the field to face the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.  

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady yells to the crowd as he takes the field to face the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.   (Brian Fluharty-USA Today Sports)

At first, he cracked a joke that he was on the microphone to officially call it a career. However, he wasn't clear on how long there would be "no retirement" for.

Tampa Bay is coming off a stunning loss in Pittsburgh against the Steelers.

"I think anytime you lose, it's not very fun for any of us," Brady said. "So I think we just gotta go play better. I think that's the reality to solving a lot of issues... I've definitely been a part of seasons where we've not played as well as we're capable; I don't think it's as enjoyable for anyone.... We're certainly not happy when it's not right. So we're working hard to get it right. It's Week 6, we're going into Week 7, there's a lot of football. Our whole season's ahead of us."

Tom Brady celebrates with Tamp Bay Buccaneers teammate Mike Evans after a touchdown pass against the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Dec. 5, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Tom Brady celebrates with Tamp Bay Buccaneers teammate Mike Evans after a touchdown pass against the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Dec. 5, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Bucs will head to Carolina to face their NFC South rival Panthers, who are widely regarded as the worst team in football.